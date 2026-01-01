The online survey: advantages and benefits

Being available anytime, anywhere has become the norm with a smartphone and virtually unlimited access to the internet.

Not only do people expect instant answers, but with the growth of cloud platforms and artificial intelligence, digital natives are doing more and more things on the go. For business owners, this means they have the ability to connect with their customers and users whenever they need to.

An online survey from Doodle is a great way to bring groups of people together.

Switching from printed or phone surveys to online surveys opens up a larger pool of participants for the creator than ever before.

Let's look at the differences between the online survey and its traditional predecessors and why Doodle surveys are valuable for both business and personal use.

T he ten advantages of online surveys with Doodle

The aim of a survey is to record the best times for a meeting of a specific group of participants.

Create a Group Poll

For this purpose, questionnaires are created and sent out by post or completed by telephone or in person. The results must then be compiled and analyzed and often presented graphically.

This is a very time-consuming and costly process. Sending surveys via online channels such as e-mail already reduces the workload considerably. Computer programs that allow questions and answers to be entered directly into a clearly laid out document further reduce the processing time.

Doodle combines all these practical functions in one simple application. With just a few clicks, you can create your online survey free of charge and in no time at all.

The biggest advantage of the online survey with Doodle is its accessibility for participants. It remains available at all times.

Among other things, this makes it easy to conduct surveys among different nationalities. The participants themselves decide when to answer the questions - an important aspect for increasing the probability of participation.

They receive the answers immediately. The survey is constantly updated and new answers are displayed immediately. Another positive aspect for both creators and participants is the fact that there are no shipping or printing costs for the online survey.

Create a Group Poll

Dependence on external service providers is reduced to a minimum.

With Doodle in particular, you can create surveys extremely quickly so that you can distribute them online and gather opinions very promptly. Doodle is intuitive to use and easy to understand, even for non-experts, so you can create online surveys yourself without any technical help. No software download is required. You conduct the survey directly in your browser.

Survey participants can also use Doodle very easily. They don't have to learn how it works. The surveys and results are already clearly structured and color-coded. No post-processing is required.

Who uses online surveys?

Surveys are an important marketing tool for various industries.

A company can adapt and improve its offering with the help of customer opinions. You can also capture the mood within a company by holding short discussions with employees or coordinating joint appointments.

Doodle is also the right tool for homework that requires smaller surveys. With the help of Doodle's online survey, you can put together a survey free of charge and in just a few steps and publish the link in a public forum or invite your contacts to participate.

Create a Group Poll

How does an online survey with Doodle work?

This is how it works:

Go to doodle.com/create. Enter a title and optionally a description for your poll. Add the possible dates and times. Customize the settings to your liking (e.g. single or multiple choices, visibility of results). Share your unique survey link with participants - either privately or in public forums.

Each survey you create gets its own link, so you can keep them neatly separated and well organized.

Why not create your first Doodle poll today and experience how easy it can be to organize?