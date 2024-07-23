Things to do on New Year’s Day

Welcome to the start of a brand new year.

As the clock strikes midnight and the calendar flips over, New Year's Day is a time filled with hope, resolutions and exciting opportunities. It’s not only a chance to reflect on the past year but also to embark on new adventures and create lasting memories.

Let’s explore the history and traditions of New Year's Day, highlight some fun things to do, showcase events happening around the world and how Doodle can simplify your planning process - for whatever you choose to do.

The history and traditions of New Year's Day

The start of a new year has been celebrated for centuries, dating back to ancient civilizations such as the Babylonians and the Romans. In modern times, Scotland and its traditions are often associated with how we celebrate New Year. The singing of Auld Lang Syne as we see in “The Bells”, for instance.

It’s a time often associated with fresh starts - with hope and excitement of what’s to come.

Exciting things to do: Events on New Year's Day

New Year's Day is not only a time to spend with friends and family but also an opportunity to partake in fun activities and events. Here are a few ideas to make the most of this special day:

Polar bear plunges: Join the brave souls who kick off the year by taking a dip in icy waters. These are held in many coastal towns and offer a refreshing way to start the year while supporting charitable causes.

Parades and festivals: From the iconic Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, to the spectacular Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, there are numerous parades and festivals held worldwide on New Year's Day. These colorful and lively events showcase local culture, music and performances.

Outdoor adventures: Embrace the winter season by engaging in outdoor activities like ice skating, skiing or snowboarding. Many ski resorts and ice rinks open their doors on New Year's Day, providing the perfect opportunity for family fun or a romantic outing.

Cultural celebrations: Explore diverse traditions and celebrations around the world. From the mesmerizing Lantern Festival in China to the vibrant carnivals in Brazil, New Year's Day offers a chance to immerse yourself in different cultures and witness their unique festivities.

New Year's Day is a time of joy, celebration and new beginnings.