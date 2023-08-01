Innovative leadership thriving through change

"Without change, there is no innovation, creativity or incentive for improvement. Those who initiate change will have a better opportunity to manage the change that is inevitable." Those are the worlds of American physicist William Pollard and are just as true in today's fast-paced and ever-changing world as ever.

Innovation is essential for any organization's success. As a leader, fostering this type of culture and navigating through change is crucial to achieving long-term growth and sustainability.

Let’s look at how innovative leadership can thrive through change - especially in uncertain times.

What does a leader who understands change and innovation look like?

It may sound obvious but innovative leadership needs to be about embracing change and leading your team through transformation.

Change management and adaptability are key skills that leaders must have to make this happen. A growth mindset and a willingness to take risks are also crucial, as they encourage creativity and innovation.

Disruption can often be seen as a negative thing, but nowadays with so much change in the world happening so quickly, it can be an opportunity for growth and transformation. Agile leaders can navigate these situations. They’re on point with flexibility and quickly adapt to changing circumstances.

An innovative leader also has a strong vision for the future. Rather than thinking about what comes next, they are thinking of what comes two or three steps down the road. They’re able to give their team a clear direction to work towards.

How do you cultivate an innovative culture as a leader?

An innovative culture starts with the person in charge. They must be willing to take risks, embrace disruption and strive for transformation.

Leaders who want innovation need to encourage creativity and inspire their teams to think outside the box. They should also have a clear vision of where they want to go and be willing to embrace new technologies, such as a scheduling tool like Doodle , and agile processes that can improve productivity.

How do you lead through change?

So, you’ve got your vision sorted, your team is feeling free to present creative ideas and you’ve employed agile processes that’s got an innovative culture up and running. But how do you keep it going and lead your team to success?

Maintaining an agile leadership can be challenging but it’s important if you’re expecting a lot of change. An innovative leader can pivot between tasks and encourage their team to do the same.

Change management is another key component of innovative leadership, as it involves not only managing the changes themselves but also helping team members adapt and thrive in the new environment.

Ensure that you’re aware of any potential challenges and obstacles that may arise during the change process and have a plan in place to address them.

If agile leadership and change management are the head of your management style then effective communication is the heart. Leaders must communicate clearly and regularly with their teams to ensure that everyone is on the same page and has a shared understanding of the goals and objectives .

Ultimately, innovative leadership is about fostering a culture of innovation, adaptability and growth. By embracing risk-taking and creativity, encouraging a growth mindset and leading with agility and vision, innovative leaders can navigate change and transformation successfully and inspire their teams to do the same.