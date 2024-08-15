Scheduling

How to sync Outlook Calendar with other devices

Read Time: 8 minutes

Doodle Content Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2024

Table of Contents

    Before you begin: To sync a device with Outlook, you must ensure the email tool uses Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync. Most mainstream email providers do. 

    The process varies depending on whether you’re syncing to an Apple or Android device. Check out the different processes below.

    Apple users:

    Step one: Head to settings

    On your iPhone or iPad, head to “Settings” then “Mail”. Once there click on “Accounts” and “Add Account”. 

    Step two: Login

    When you click on “Outlook.com”, you’ll be asked to log in and confirm the sync between your digital calendar and your device.

    You’ll then be asked to toggle what you want to sync. Ensure that “Calendars” is turned on.

    Click “Save.”

    If you head back to your calendar you should now see your Outlook Calendar events appear on your device.

    Android users:

    Step one: Head to settings

    Head to “Settings” in your email app and click “Add account.” 

    Step two: Login

    You’ll be prompted to enter your email address and password. Once you’ve done this click “Sign in.”

    Occasionally, you may be asked to confirm the account type. Click “Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync.” 

    You’ll be asked to confirm you want to share access with your device, click “Yes.” 

    If you have activated two-step verification, you’ll be asked to use this to confirm the sync. 

    If you head back to your calendar you should now see your Outlook Calendar events appear on your device.

    Need to meet quickly?

