Focus time vs. meetings: How to strike the right balance

How many hours did you spend in meetings last week? And how much of that time could've been spent getting real work done? Meetings are helpful, but only when they're done right.

But too often, they fill up our calendars at the expense of the time we need to focus, create, and move things forward. The real challenge? Finding a balance that works.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

What makes for good focus time?

Most professionals understand the value of focus time. But it isn't just about having it — it's making sure it's effective.

Good focus time is scheduled with intention. It's not just a gap between calls, but a clearly defined block set aside for work that requires attention and mental space. It helps when this time aligns with the parts of your day when you feel most alert.

Even a single 90-minute block of well-guarded time can be more productive than a full day of fragmented attention.What matters most is protecting this time and treating it with the same importance as any meeting.

Meetings aren't the problem

Meetings aren't the problem. They're essential for collaboration, alignment, and quick decision-making. A well-run meeting can save you time from back-and-forth messages or project delays.

However, problems begin when your meetings lack structure or purpose. Without a clear agenda, goal, or the right people in the room, meetings start to feel like a waste of time. Being more deliberate about when and why we meet helps ensure that meetings remain productive — not disruptive.

Balancing your priorities

To strike the right balance, think about how you can set up your calendar in a way that serves you. Blocking time for focused work is one of the simplest ways to protect productivity. You can also group your meetings into specific parts of the day so you're not constantly switching gears.

It's also helpful to regularly review your recurring meetings. Some may no longer serve a purpose or could be shortened. Where possible, use asynchronous communication — updates, check-ins, or decisions that don't require real-time discussion can often be handled more efficiently that way.

When you're thoughtful about your focused work and collaborative time, your schedule starts to support your goals instead of competing with them.

Schedule smarter with Doodle

Doodle makes scheduling easier and more efficient while helping you protect your focus time.

With the Booking Page, you can set the times open to meetings so others can schedule with you only when it works. Your focus time stays uninterrupted.

If you need to coordinate with several people, Group Polls help you quickly find a time that suits everyone without endless back-and-forth emails. For one-on-one conversations, 1:1 invites let you offer a range of options and allow the other person to choose — all based on availability you control.

Doodle works with your calendar and video conferencing tools, so you avoid double bookings while scheduling more effectively. It's a simple way to stay in charge of your time while staying connected.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

If you're ready to take control of your time, try setting up a Doodle Booking Page and see how easy it is to protect your focus while making meetings easier to manage.