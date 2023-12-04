What to do at Easter

Spring is nature's way of saying, “Let's party!” And what better way to celebrate than with Easter, a joyful holiday filled with traditions, delicious treats and cherished moments with loved ones.

As the flowers bloom and the days grow brighter, let's dive into the history, traditions and exciting activities to make this Easter Sunday truly memorable.

Plan with Doodle Create the perfect Easter with the right people - totally free

Unveiling Easter's rich history and meaning

Easter Sunday, the pinnacle of the Christian calendar, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Rooted in ancient traditions and customs, it signifies rebirth, hope and new beginnings.

From the somber reflections of Good Friday to the triumphant joy of Easter morning, each day holds profound significance.

Easter traditions and delightful activities

Easter Egg Hunt: Engage in the thrilling quest for hidden treasures, as colorful eggs, symbolizing new life, await discovery.

Easter Crafts: Unleash your creativity with egg decorating, making intricate designs or vibrant patterns. Or try your hand at creating beautiful Easter baskets and charming decorations.

Easter Recipes: Delight your taste buds with delectable treats like hot cross buns, roasted lamb and mouthwatering Easter desserts.

Easter Parade: Join the lively processions showcasing vibrant outfits, bonnets and floats adorned with flowers, celebrating the season's arrival.

Easter Games: Engage in friendly competitions such as egg rolling, egg and spoon races or even a bunny hop relay, creating laughter-filled memories.

Global Easter celebrations

While Easter is celebrated worldwide, not everywhere has the same traditions. Let's take a glimpse at the unique customs in different countries:

United States: Families gather for festive brunches, enjoy Easter egg hunts and participate in community events like parades and concerts.

France: The city of Bessières hosts an annual omelet festival, where thousands gather to cook and savor an enormous omelet.

Germany: Easter fires illuminate the night sky, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, while children search for hidden nests filled with chocolates and treats.

United Kingdom: The UK celebrates Easter with traditions like egg rolling competitions, where hard-boiled eggs are rolled down a hill and the owner of the egg that rolls the furthest without breaking wins. Additionally, in England, Morris dancing, a traditional folk dance, takes place in some regions.

Italy: In Italy, Easter is a time of religious processions and elaborate church services. The city of Florence hosts the famous "Scoppio del Carro" or "Explosion of the Cart" ceremony, where a cart filled with fireworks is ignited to ensure a good harvest and prosperity for the coming year.

Spain: Semana Santa, the Holy Week leading up to Easter, is celebrated with impressive processions throughout Spain. Seville's Semana Santa processions are particularly renowned, featuring ornate religious floats, music and passionate displays of devotion.

Simplify Your Easter planning with Doodle

