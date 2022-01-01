Doodle is a great choice for users who already use a calendar program to organize their tasks and personal life.

With support for popular calendars such as Google Calendar, iCloud and Outlook, integrating and creating an online calendar with Doodle allows for greater productivity and transparency when organizing meetings and appointments.

This means you can enjoy the benefits provided by Doodle while simply and seamlessly continuing to use your best online calendar.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

To connect your calendars create a free Doodle account.

Doodle Professional adds premium functions that let you create an online calendar with extra features that are not available in other free online calendars. Perfect for the professional who wants to have comprehensive control of their schedules.

One among these options is the possibility to integrate your Google or iCloud address, allowing you to quickly and efficiently combine your online calendar with existing contacts. This means that making a personalized calendar has never been easier.

Step by step on how to make a Doodle calendar

You have the option to make a Doodle calendar to make it easier to make appointments and schedule meetings or integrate your existing calendars into one.

First, you need to create a free Doodle account. With the option to automatically link your Google or Facebook account details, or create a new one with Doodle by filling in the form; simple as that.

Head to your settings and connect your preferred calendar. This means that every booking or meeting you make on Doodle will be checked against your calendar to ensure there's no conflicts.

Once you calendar is connected, head back to your dashboard and click "Create a booking page". Fill in your details, set up your power settings and your very own Doodle Calendar is made.

Now you can automate scheduling and arrange to meet people in seconds with nothing more than a link.

Don't just take our word for it, watch our step-by-step video below: