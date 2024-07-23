How to plan a Christmas party

Christmas is a time for celebration and what better way to do that than with a festive party?

Whether you're hosting a party for friends, family or colleagues, there are a few things you can do to make sure your party is a success. Let’s take a look.

Planning your Christmas party

It’s a fun time of year, so take the stress out of your planning and make the most of it. Here are some tips for planning a festive Christmas party:

Set a budget. This will help you to determine the size and scope of your party.

Choose a date and time. Make sure to find something that works for everyone who is invited. You can create a poll to find that in minutes with Doodle.

Choose a location. If you’re having a large party, you may want to rent a space. If it's smaller, then think about hosting it at home or at a restaurant. If you’re in charge of the office party then a space in the building might work (as long as your boss says it’s okay).

Send out invitations. Be sure to let people know well in advance so they have time to plan ahead and RSVP.

Plan the food and drinks. You can either cater the food or cook it yourself. If you’re cooking it yourself, be sure to make something that is festive and seasonal. A potluck, where everyone brings something, is also a great way to get others involved. Think about having Christmas cake, eggnog, gingerbread and other festive treats.

Plan some activities. You can either plan some activities yourself or rope in some friends, family or colleagues. Some popular activities include Secret Santa, quizzes, games and dancing.

Decorate. You can either decorate it yourself or delegate it to one of your other attendees. Be sure to use festive colors and decorations. Perhaps even a Christmas tree if your budget allows.

Have fun! The most important thing is to have fun and enjoy the company of your friends, family or colleagues. Play Christmas music to set the mood and enjoy the time of year that sees us all come together.

