What to do on Christmas Day

Christmas Day celebrated on December 25th, is a joyous occasion cherished by people around the world. Although it’s a religious holiday, for many people it’s become so much more than that as it brings together traditions, history and a spirit of togetherness.

Today, we’ll explore the significance of Christmas, its historical roots and popular traditions in the United States and Europe. You’ll also discover a range of exciting activities to make your Christmas Day memorable and learn how Doodle can simplify the process of planning gatherings with friends and family.

The spirit of Christmas: History and traditions

Christmas has a rich history dating back centuries. It commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and has evolved to include various customs and traditions.

From decorating Christmas trees to exchanging gifts and sending heartfelt cards, these traditions symbolize love, generosity and the joy of giving.

Although Santa Claus might be a figure known around the world, countries also have some of their own traditions.

In the United States, many cities and towns organize festive parades with floats, marching bands and even an appearance from Santa Claus himself.

In Germany, Christmas markets are a big thing. Every major city will have its own version but the most famous are found in Munich where you can find traditional gifts and indulge in some Gluhwein.

In the UK, Christmas dinner isn’t the same without Christmas crackers. Pull them with your family and friends to find small gifts, jokes and paper crowns.

The French enjoy a lavish feast called "Le Réveillon" on Christmas Eve, typically consisting of multiple courses and special delicacies.

Activities to make your Christmas Day special

Embrace the festive ambiance by decorating your home with lights, ornaments and a beautifully adorned Christmas tree.

Indulge in traditional Christmas recipes and bake delicious cookies or prepare a mouthwatering feast for loved ones.

Engage in joyful crafts like making handmade ornaments or creating personalized Christmas cards for family and friends.

Enjoy the enchantment of Christmas movies and music, creating a cozy atmosphere for everyone to relish.

Participate in community events, such as charity drives or volunteering, spreading love and cheer to those in need.

Organize entertaining Christmas games and activities that bring laughter and merriment to the entire family.

Reflect on the meaning of Christmas by reading inspirational quotes or attending religious services.

