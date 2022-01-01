Celebrating a Colonial Christmas in Boston

As the holiday season approaches, there's a unique charm in celebrating Christmas in a place rich with history. Boston offers just that.

The city's colonial roots, combined with its modern holiday spirit, make for a festive and memorable Christmas experience.

Today, we'll explore the best ways to celebrate Christmas in Boston , from classic traditions to hidden gems off the beaten path.

Meet in minutes Find time for family, friends and colleagues quickly and easily

A Blend of Old and New

Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, is a city where history comes to life.

Known for its pivotal role in the American Revolution, the city maintains its historic charm, making it a captivating destination for Christmas enthusiasts.

The juxtaposition of old and new is perhaps most apparent in Boston Common. During the holiday season, this central park transforms into a winter wonderland.

You'll find it decorated with sparkling lights, adorned with holiday ornaments and adorned with festive wreaths.

Colonial Christmas Traditions

For a taste of colonial Christmas traditions, visit the Paul Revere House. Built in 1680, this house is a prime example of colonial architecture.

During the holiday season, it hosts special events showcasing how Christmas was celebrated in the 18th century.

You can expect to see traditional decorations, historic demonstrations and even a visit from Santa Claus, who is portrayed in an old-world style.

Historic Tours and Festive Lights

Stroll through the historic neighborhoods, like Beacon Hill, where gas-lit streets and brick row houses create a timeless atmosphere.

Many residents here go all out with Christmas decorations, offering a picturesque backdrop for a holiday photo.

Beacon Hill even holds its annual tree lighting ceremony, a charming event with carolers and warm beverages.

Hidden Gems in Boston's Christmas Celebrations

While you're in Boston, don't miss the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum. Step back in time to relive the events that led to American independence.

During the Christmas season, the museum adds a special twist to its tours, offering insight into how the colonists might have celebrated the holidays.

For a less conventional Christmas experience, consider a visit to the Harvard Museum of Natural History. This hidden gem features an exquisite display of glass flowers, which look even more captivating when lit up for the holidays.

The Seasonal Culinary Delights

No Christmas celebration is complete without the culinary delights that come with it.

Try a warm cup of chowder or hot cocoa in Faneuil Hall. This historic marketplace turns into a Christmas bazaar, featuring dozens of stalls with food, handmade crafts, and unique gifts.

Embracing the Snow

Boston often experiences a white Christmas, making it an ideal place for those seeking a snowy holiday.

If you're in the mood for outdoor activities, you can go ice skating on the Boston Common Frog Pond or enjoy some family-friendly sledding on the Arnold Arboretum hills.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Wrap Up the Day with Lights

Close out your Christmas celebration with a visit to Boston's Christmas tree in the Boston Common.

The official tree-lighting ceremony is a major event, but even after the lights are on, the tree remains a breathtaking sight. The surrounding areas are lined with additional holiday lights and festive displays.

Celebrating a colonial Christmas in Boston is a unique and memorable experience. The city's rich history, combined with its modern holiday spirit, creates a magical atmosphere that's sure to leave you with cherished memories.