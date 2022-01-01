Celebrating a Capital Christmas in Washington DC

As the holiday season unfolds, Washington DC transforms into a winter wonderland, offering a unique blend of historical charm and festive cheer.

If you're contemplating a Christmas visit to the nation's capital, you're in for a treat.

Here's your guide to experiencing the magic of Christmas in Washington DC .

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Kick off your festive adventure at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse, just south of the White House.

This iconic event, dating back to 1923, marks the official start of the holiday season in the capital.

Enchanting Illuminations at the Smithsonian

Wander through the enchanting Smithsonian museums, which adorn themselves with festive lights during the holiday season.

Marvel at the beauty of the National Christmas Tree and the stunning decorations that light up the National Mall.

Holiday Markets

Explore the local holiday markets that pop up across DC.

From the Downtown Holiday Market to the European-inspired Christmas Village, these markets offer a delightful mix of handcrafted gifts, seasonal treats and a festive atmosphere

Historic Holiday Tours

Discover the history of DC with special holiday-themed tours.

Visit the historic Mount Vernon estate for a glimpse into George Washington's Christmas traditions, complete with themed decorations and historical reenactments.

Ice Skating at the National Gallery of Art

Experience the joy of gliding across the ice at the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink.

Surrounded by magnificent sculptures and festive lights, it's a magical setting for skaters of all levels.

Dazzling Light Displays

Take a stroll through neighborhoods adorned with dazzling light displays.

Georgetown, Capitol Hill and the U.S. Botanic Garden are known for their beautifully decorated houses and streets.

Holiday Performances

Immerse yourself in the arts with holiday performances across the city.

From festive concerts to classic ballets like "The Nutcracker," DC's theaters and performance venues come alive with seasonal joy.

Hot Chocolate and Seasonal Treats

Warm up with a cup of decadent hot chocolate from one of DC's charming cafes.

Don't forget to indulge in festive treats like gingerbread cookies and peppermint-flavored delights.

Hidden Gems

Venture off the beaten path to discover DC's hidden gems.

Explore tucked-away neighborhoods that embrace the holiday spirit with unique decorations and local charm.

Reflecting on the National Mall

Wrap up your Christmas celebration with a reflective visit to the National Mall.

The monuments and memorials take on a serene beauty at night, providing a poignant end to your festive adventure.

Visiting Washington DC during Christmas offers a perfect blend of tradition, history and holiday magic.

Whether you're captivated by iconic events or seeking hidden gems, the capital city has something special for everyone during the most wonderful time of the year.

