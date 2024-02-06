Simplify your life with Doodle’s calendaring software

In today's fast-paced world, where meetings, appointments and deadlines are constantly juggling for your attention, utilizing a reliable calendaring software can be a game changer.

Every moment spent on manual scheduling or coordinating meetings is time taken away from important tasks, potential clients or even your personal life. Effective time management, through the use of scheduling tools, can make a significant difference in productivity and success.

Let’s dive into the importance of time management, what a calendaring software is, and how you can simplify appointment bookings with Doodle.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

What is a Calendaring Software?

A calendaring software is a digital tool that allows you to manage your appointments, meetings and events efficiently. It serves as a centralized hub for your schedule, making it easy to view, edit and share your calendar with others.

With calendaring software, you can say goodbye to the hassle of flipping through physical planners or struggling with manual coordination. Here are three examples of commonly used calendaring software:

Google Calendar Google Calendar is one of the most widely used calendaring software. It offers a user-friendly interface, seamless integration with other Google services and the ability to create multiple calendars for different aspects of your life or work. You can set reminders, share calendars with colleagues and receive event notifications via email or pop-up alerts.

Microsoft Outlook Microsoft Outlook is another popular choice for managing appointments and emails. It comes as part of the Microsoft 365 suite and provides robust calendaring features. You can schedule meetings, send meeting invites and view your calendar alongside your emails for a holistic approach to time management.

Apple Calendar Formerly known as iCal, it is the default calendar app for Apple devices. It offers synchronization across all your Apple devices, making it convenient for Apple users. You can create events, set up recurring appointments and even receive travel time notifications based on your appointments and location.

How to make the most of your calendaring software

Effectively using calendar software can transform the way you manage your time and appointments. To make the most of it, regularly update your calendar . Also take advantage of your digital calendar’s features like syncing, integrations and automations.

Increasing your schedule’s accessibility is as easy as syncing your calendar software across all your devices. This way, your schedule is at your fingertips wherever you go.

Integrating your calendar with other apps and services you use daily will also improve efficiency. Many calendar software integrate with email clients, project management tools and video conferencing platforms for seamless workflow. Finally, automate where you can. This can look like automated reminders for important events, deadlines and meetings or automated email follow-ups.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Simplify appointment bookings with Doodle

Time management is crucial, but it's easier said than done. Manual scheduling, double-booking mishaps, and the relentless back-and-forth emails can quickly become a nightmare. This is where Doodle can simplify your scheduling needs. Doodle is a leading calendaring software known for its simplicity and effectiveness. You can create group polls to gather availability information from many participants. There's no need to keep exchanging emails or phone calls to find a suitable time for a meeting.

As you can also integrate existing calendar tools like Google Calendar and Microsoft 365 with Doodle, your schedule will always be up-to-date. You will only be booked for times when you’re available. To save you even more time from following up with participants, you can also set up automated reminders that reduce the chances of missed appointments.

Don't let manual scheduling hold you back. Create your Doodle account today and take control of your schedule.