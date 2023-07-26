What is a book club meeting?

What is a Book Club?

Had any nice reads lately? Been hooked on a page-turner that you just have to tell everyone about? Then a book club could be just the thing for you.

In a book club, you have the chance to share your love of literature and reading in a nurturing space. People can experience art, books, TV or a movie in completely different ways. A book club gives you a place to explore this with others.

On top of that, you have the chance to make new friends and look after your mental health.

What happens in a book club meeting?

As the name suggests, it’s a place for you to share your thoughts on books and more with like-mind people. That can be everything from a mutual appreciation of an author to a fiery debate about a hidden subtext.

Members will generally agree on a book and read it beforehand. After everyone has finished, the group meet up to discuss what they thought.

Since everyone has their own perspective, a book club meeting allows for a healthy flow of insights, in an open and friendly environment. People can openly express their thoughts and broaden their understanding of a particular book.

Book clubs don’t just have to be for books. TV, art and film can also be discussed. As long as you’re having fun - that’s the main thing.

How do you get started with a book club? Well, either look to find an existing one or create your own. Check local message boards, social media or talk to friends to see if they know of any clubs or are interested in starting one with you.

Next, you want to find a time to meet. Although book clubs can take place online, most will be something that’s done in person.

Everyone should introduce themselves in case there are new members. A good icebreaker here could be to say your name and what your favorite book or fictional character is. The person leading the meeting should then turn focus to the book that’s been read and offer the floor to someone who wants to share their thoughts. This way, everyone will feel included and discuss their ideas and thoughts openly.

When it comes to deciding on the book for the next meeting, be sure to go for something that suits everyone’s interests, so that you can discuss various aspects of the book. This can be done in a variety of ways. For example, everyone takes turns proposing a book or the group pulls together a list and votes on what they prefer.

How do you plan a book club meeting?

