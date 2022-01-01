Sync your calendar with Doodle Professional

To ensure your tasks are up to date, there's nothing better than keeping a well-organized diary or calendar.

Of course, when we are in several places, having the facility to keep a calendar saved on the internet helps even more. Several providers give you the opportunity to create free schedules that synchronize over the internet, allowing you to access any platform you're using, be it your computer, smartphone or tablet. Ideal when we don't have time to sit in our office, manually modifying every change that comes through.

Different people use different calendars for different reasons, such as Microsoft Outlook for work or Google Calendar for personal things. Some even use social media like Facebook to track events.

So how do you keep everything in one place? Well, that's where Doodle comes in. It makes it easy to synchronize your schedules for free or boost corporate organizing with a Doodle Professional account.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

How to connect your free diary with Doodle

You can use Doodle's Group Polls, Booking Page and 1:1 for free.

With the extra features of a Doodle Professional account, you can synchronize your calendar and your address book for free, remove ads, add custom branding and link your favorite video conferencing tools.

Once logged in to Doodle, head to your settings and connect your calendar. You have the option to connect to your free Google and iCloud address book account and in a simple and fast way your contacts will be synchronized.

Remember that Doodle will never send Spams to your contacts.

With your contacts synchronized, the next time you want to create a poll or vote, set up a meeting for a meeting or establish the best meeting time with your friends and family, just send the emails to the guests in a few clicks in a simple way.

Keeping your free personal planner, calendar and contact list in one place makes it easy to organize the day's tasks, coordinate your free time with responsibilities and always have time to meet with co-workers or friends and family without any stress.