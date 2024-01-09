Sign-up Sheets: Simplifying Event Coordination

Note: Initially, this beta version will be released exclusively to our English-speaking Premium customers. We will release it in all other languages in quick succession.

Step into the future of event coordination with Sign-up Sheets beta, a product that redefines the way events are planned, scheduled and managed. Inspired by simplicity and driven by innovation, Sign-up Sheets offers an intuitive approach to event management, making it a solution for both individuals and companies.

What is a Sign-up sheet?

Sign-up sheets are designed to make the registration process easier, especially for events with limited places. Now you can create and manage registration lists for any event where space is limited, whether it's a yoga class, a cooking workshop or an exclusive webinar, using Doodle.

Try Sign-up Sheets Try Sign-up Sheets

Advantages of a Sign-up Sheet

Simplified event creation:

Sign-up Sheets' easy-to-use interface allows organizers to create events effortlessly. The clean design and intuitive controls make event creation a breeze, allowing you to focus on what matters most: the content and experience you want to offer.

Smart scheduling:

Sign-up Sheets takes the complexity out of scheduling with its intelligent features. Whether you're planning a series of workshops, classes or a one-off event, Sign-up Sheets allows you to define schedules effortlessly, ensuring that participants can sign up for sessions that fit their availability.

Dynamic registration:

Sign-up Sheets understands the importance of flexibility in registration. Its dynamic registration system allows participants to sign up for sessions at their convenience. The product adapts to the user, making the registration process smooth and easy to use.

Engaging experience for participants:

The registration sheets enhance the participant experience with their interactive interface. Participants can easily access the event details, browse the schedules and interact with the organizers and other participants. The product ensures that the focus is on creating memorable experiences for all participants.

How do you get started?

To help you get started with this new product, we've developed this FAQ article. In it, you'll find all the information you need. If you're not sure whether to use Group Poll or Sign-up Sheets for your use case, read this article to help you decide.

Sign-up Sheets is a testament to the future of event coordination, where simplicity meets innovation. As we embrace the cutting-edge design and functionality of Sign-up Sheets, we are inspired to rethink the way we approach event planning. Join the Sign-up Sheets community today and experience a new era in event coordination.