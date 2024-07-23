How to

How to set up an Acuity Scheduling account

Read Time: 3 minutes

Doodle Logo

Doodle Content Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2024

Doodle v Squarespace

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    Here’s our guide to creating an account with the scheduling app, Acuity Scheduling.

    Set up a free account and start scheduling in minutes

    Step one: Start your account setup 

    Acuity Scheduling doesn’t offer a free plan. To get started, you need to start a free trial. 

    Head to the website and click “Try Scheduling”. You’ll be prompted to provide your email or click “Continue with Google” or “Continue with Apple”. 

    Fill in your details and you’ll be taken to your dashboard. 

    Step two: Set your availability 

    Once you’re into your appointment management dashboard, you want to sort out when you’re free to meet. 

    From the home menu, click “Scheduling”. 

    Use “Availability” to set when you’re available for appointments. You can set regular hours and also override hours if you have one-off events. 

    Step three: Booking appointments 

    When clients book time with you, the days will be highlighted on the home page of your dashboard. 

    From the “Scheduling” tab, you can also set what time of events people can book with you. 

    Click “New Type of Service” and from here enter the details of what you want to allow people to book. This includes the name, duration, price (if applicable) and category. 

    Set up a free account and start scheduling in minutes

    If you’re looking for a versatile scheduling solution, you should try Doodle. Our user-friendly design makes it easy to book time with people no matter their device, browser or location.

    Create a free account today - no credit card required. 

    Related content

    Cody Walker

    Scheduling

    The Best Way to Schedule and Manage B2B Appointments

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    man smiling with laptop

    Scheduling

    8 Tips for Scheduling in a Customer-Facing Role

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    A diverse team with good team spirit

    Scheduling

    The Best Way to Schedule Time for Regular Team Building Activities

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle