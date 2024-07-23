How to set up an Acuity Scheduling account

Here’s our guide to creating an account with the scheduling app, Acuity Scheduling.

Step one: Start your account setup

Acuity Scheduling doesn’t offer a free plan. To get started, you need to start a free trial.

Head to the website and click “Try Scheduling”. You’ll be prompted to provide your email or click “Continue with Google” or “Continue with Apple”.

Fill in your details and you’ll be taken to your dashboard.

Step two: Set your availability

Once you’re into your appointment management dashboard, you want to sort out when you’re free to meet.

From the home menu, click “Scheduling”.

Use “Availability” to set when you’re available for appointments. You can set regular hours and also override hours if you have one-off events.

Step three: Booking appointments

When clients book time with you, the days will be highlighted on the home page of your dashboard.

From the “Scheduling” tab, you can also set what time of events people can book with you.

Click “New Type of Service” and from here enter the details of what you want to allow people to book. This includes the name, duration, price (if applicable) and category.

