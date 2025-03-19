5 common habits that secretly waste your time at work

It's Monday morning, and you're ready to conquer the week. Coffee in hand, you sit at your desk, determined to check off everything on your to-do list. Fast forward a few hours—you've answered emails, jumped on a few calls, responded to Slack messages, and skimmed through social media “just for a second.“ By the time 5 PM rolls around, you're exhausted, but somehow, your most important tasks are still untouched. Sounds familiar?

The truth is, some of the biggest time-wasters at work don't feel like time-wasters at all. They sneak into your routine, disguised as productivity, tricking you into thinking you're making progress—when they're just stealing your time.

Here's how to spot them and take back control of your workday.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

1. Multitasking is the productivity killer

Juggling emails, Slack messages, and that report due by noon seems like a power move, but it's slowing you down. Research shows that switching between tasks can reduce efficiency and increase mistakes. Instead of trying to do everything at once, focus on one task at a time. You'll get things done faster and better.

2. Unnecessary meetings drain your day

Not every discussion needs a meeting. Long, unstructured calls eat up valuable hours that could be spent on actual work. If a meeting doesn't have a clear agenda or decision to make, it's probably not needed. Before you accept that invite, ask: Could this be an email instead?

3. Constantly checking emails and messages is a distraction

Inbox anxiety is real. You start the day by checking one email, and suddenly, it's noon. Constantly refreshing your inbox or replying to every ping interrupts deep work and makes it hard to focus. Set dedicated times to check emails and messages instead of letting them control your day.

4. Chatty coworkers and workplace gossip add up

A quick chat by the coffee machine is fine—until it turns into a 30-minute breakdown of last night's reality show or office drama. Friendly conversations are great, but too many interruptions add up. If you struggle with this, try setting boundaries or using noise-canceling headphones to signal when you're in work mode.

5. Perfectionism slows you down

Spending too much time fine-tuning every detail? Trying to make everything “just right“ can keep you from moving forward. The truth is that most tasks don't need perfection—they need completion. Get it done, then refine it if needed.

Take back your time with smarter scheduling

Breaking free from these time-wasting habits is a game-changer, but let's be honest—staying on top of your schedule is just as important. If meetings and coordination keep eating into your day, Doodle can help. I

nstead of endless email chains and back-and-forth messages, you can set up a Booking Page, send out a Group Poll, and let others pick a time that works. Less hassle, more time for what actually matters. Give it a try and see the difference.