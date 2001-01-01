How to schedule a university faculty book club: A professor's guide

A university faculty book club is a structured reading and discussion group where humanities professors and colleagues meet regularly to engage with shared texts, often across departments and schedules. The challenge is not finding the book; it is finding the hour. Doodle's Group Poll handles up to 1,000 participants, making it practical even when visiting scholars from other campuses or time zones join for a single term.

🎯 Why humanities professors struggle to schedule this

Teaching loads for a humanities professor shift every semester. One term brings a three-course load with Tuesday and Thursday seminars; the next brings a research leave with morning writing blocks that cannot be touched. Visiting scholars arrive mid-year on different contractual calendars. Postdoctoral fellows juggle fellowship obligations. Even full-time faculty on the same corridor rarely share a free Friday afternoon two semesters running.

The result is a recurring email thread that resurrects itself every August and January. Someone sends a Doodle poll or a When2meet link or, worse, a spreadsheet attachment. Replies trickle in over two weeks. Two colleagues never respond. The humanities professor who volunteers to organize the university faculty book club ends up chasing confirmations instead of reading.

The structural problem is that no fixed meeting time survives a full academic year. What worked in autumn stops working in spring. That means the scheduling problem does not get solved once; it gets solved two or three times per year, every year.

🛠 How to use Doodle for a university faculty book club

The right tool for this use case is a Group Poll. Here is how it works in practice for a humanities professor.

Step 1: Create a Group Poll at the start of each term. Log in to your Doodle account and open a new Group Poll. Title it with the term and the book, for example "Spring 2026 Faculty Book Club , Proposals." Propose six to eight candidate time slots spread across two or three weeks.

Step 2: Let time-zone auto-detection do the work. When a visiting scholar based in a different city or country opens the poll link, Doodle auto-detects their local time zone and displays every slot in their local time. A humanities professor at a U.S. institution hosting a scholar from a European partner university does not need to manually convert times or add a parenthetical "(6pm GMT)." The conversion is automatic.

Step 3: Enable auto-recurring events. Rather than rebuilding the poll from scratch each term, Doodle's auto-recurring feature resets the scheduling process on the cadence you choose. Set it once and the university faculty book club poll regenerates at the start of each semester without the organizer having to remember.

Step 4: Track RSVP and quorum live. Doodle's Group Poll shows live RSVP counts as participants vote. A humanities professor can see at a glance whether enough colleagues have responded to confirm quorum before sending a calendar invitation.

Step 5: Confirm and send the invite. Once a winning slot is clear, confirm it in Doodle. The event syncs to Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar. If the group meets via video, the link connects to Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams.

⚙️ Operational details for humanities professors

A few practical considerations make this run smoothly across a full academic year.

Participant scale. Most university faculty book clubs have eight to twenty members, well within Doodle's Group Poll capacity of up to 1,000 participants. That ceiling matters if the humanities professor wants to open a single poll to a full interdisciplinary cohort or a departmental listserv without worrying about hitting a limit.

Visiting scholars and adjunct faculty. These participants often do not appear in the university directory and may not have institutional email addresses. Because anyone with the poll link can vote, a humanities professor can include non-tenure-track colleagues, affiliate faculty, and community members without special IT permissions. Note that participants will need a Doodle account to vote.

Buffer times. If the university faculty book club meets immediately before or after another standing obligation, a humanities professor running a Booking Page for one-on-one office hours can set buffer times between appointments to avoid back-to-back collisions on the same afternoon.

AI meeting descriptions (Premium). With a Premium account, Doodle can generate a meeting description automatically. A humanities professor can use this to draft a brief agenda or reading reminder that goes out with the calendar invite, available with Premium.

Email reminders. Doodle sends email reminders to participants. There are no SMS or push notifications; all nudges arrive by email.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for University faculty book club

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. The title and duration are pre-filled by the link. Copy the description from each card and paste it into the description field on the Doodle page after the link opens.

Autumn term kickoff session Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

Welcome back to the university faculty book club. This session sets the reading schedule and discussion format for the full autumn term. Please vote for every slot that works with your teaching commitments. We will confirm the recurring meeting time once quorum responds.

Mid-term theory text discussion Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This session is reserved for a longer discussion of the term's primary theory text. We are allowing ninety minutes to give every humanities professor in the group adequate time to share close readings. Vote for all available slots; we need at least eight responses before confirming.

Visiting scholar joint session (90 min): Start this poll We are scheduling a joint university faculty book club session with our visiting scholar. Time-zone detection is on, so international participants will see all slots in their local time. Please respond by the end of the week so we can confirm the date before the scholar's arrival.

Spring term interdisciplinary crossover Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This spring session opens the university faculty book club to colleagues from adjacent departments. The text bridges humanities and social science methods. Vote for any slot that clears your spring teaching load; we will select the time with the broadest participation.

End-of-year reflective debrief Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

A short closing session for the university faculty book club to reflect on the year's reading list and propose texts for next year. Thirty minutes is enough. Vote for one or two slots that fit before end-of-term grading absorbs your calendar.

✅ What Doodle supports for university faculty book club

Capability Doodle Notes Group Poll for multi-participant scheduling 🟩 Up to 1,000 participants; ideal for full-department polls Time-zone auto-detection 🟩 Essential for visiting scholars in different regions Auto-recurring events 🟩 Resets the university faculty book club poll each term Calendar sync (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 One-click after confirming the winning slot AI meeting descriptions ⚠️ Available with Premium; useful for agenda drafts SMS or push notifications ❌ Email reminders only

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: Can a humanities professor include visiting scholars who are not on the university email system? A: Yes. Anyone with the Group Poll link can vote, so a humanities professor can share it directly with a visiting scholar's personal or institutional address. Participants will need a Doodle account to submit their availability.

Q: What happens to the university faculty book club poll when the semester ends? A: With auto-recurring events enabled, Doodle regenerates the poll at the start of the next term on the cadence you set. A humanities professor does not need to rebuild the poll from scratch each August or January.

Q: How do time zones work for a university faculty book club with international participants? A: Doodle's time-zone auto-detection reads each participant's local setting and displays all candidate slots in their local time. A visiting scholar based abroad sees the correct local equivalent without any manual conversion by the organizer.

Q: Does the Group Poll work if the university faculty book club meets over video? A: Yes. Once a slot is confirmed, the event can include a video link for Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams. The calendar invite carries the link through the connected calendar integration.

👉 Ready to simplify your university faculty book club?

Pick one of the five templates above, send the link to your colleagues before the semester starts, and let the poll do the chasing. A humanities professor who sets up auto-recurring events in January will not need to revisit the scheduling question until the reading list changes. Try it for free today.