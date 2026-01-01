CÓMO FUNCIONA
Lo del trabajo y lo personal, todo en una sola vista del día.
Cockpit te ofrece una visión clara de lo que te espera hoy. Analiza todos los calendarios que conectes, tanto los del trabajo como los personales, así que una cita con el dentista ocupa esa hora igual que lo haría una llamada con un cliente.
The day, in order, from every source you use.
What's next, what's protected, and how much of the hour is left. Meetings arranged through Doodle and the ones already on your calendar sit in one column, and anything personal you'd never plug into a work tool still shows up as time that's taken.
- Every connected calendar in one column, work and personal alike
- Protected time shown as part of the day
- What's next and how much time is actually left before it
Close in on today, or stand back and see the week.
The week view shows the pattern: protected mornings, blocks that have filled up, the afternoon with three meetings stacked together. Switching between day and week is one control, and it keeps your place.
- One control to move between the day and the week
- Protected time visible across the week
Como somos una organización que trabaja totalmente a distancia, con personal, miembros de la junta directiva, socios y donantes repartidos por todo el país, a menudo tengo que coordinar un montón de horarios y zonas horarias. He probado otras herramientas de planificación de reuniones, pero Doodle me parece la más intuitiva.
POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE
Cuando cambian los planes y hay que arreglar algo urgente en la(s) reunión(es).
Llegas tarde, en una reunión hace falta alguien que no está en la lista, una emergencia te obliga a cancelar la tarde, o necesitas tiempo para concentrarte y la reunión se puede pasar a un formato asíncrono. Cada una de estas situaciones se resuelve con un solo toque en la propia reunión, y todos los afectados reciben la información automáticamente gracias a las Acciones instantáneas.
¿Vas con prisa? ¿O te has olvidado de alguien?
Con un solo toque, avisas a los participantes de la reunión con una plantilla ya preparada. También puedes añadir rápidamente a alguien a la reunión que se te hubiera olvidado al principio, todo desde la vista «Cockpit».
Clear my day, when the day has to go.
Something's happened and the afternoon has to go. One action clears it, from the day itself. Protected time and meetings sit in the same column, so what's being cleared is visible before it goes.
Todas las acciones al instante, en un solo sitio.
«Cambiar a asíncrono» convierte una reunión que te quita tiempo para concentrarte en una actualización que todos pueden leer cuando les venga bien.
- Join meeting
- Add participants
- Running late
- Clear my day
- A-sync meeting
- Reschedule
- Create follow-up
- Send email
WIDGET DE TAREAS
Tu lista de tareas, a tu manera.
No hace falta cambiar de app para organizar tu día entre reuniones y tareas. Puedes acceder a todo lo que tienes que hacer desde un solo sitio, en el formato que prefieras.
- Tareas vencidas, pendientes para hoy y próximas, visibles junto a las reuniones
- Arrastra cualquier tarea directamente al calendario para asignarle una hora concreta
- No tienes que cambiar de aplicación para saber cómo está realmente tu día
WIDGET DE PERSONAS
Con quién vas a quedar hoy.
Con quién te vas a ver hoy, cuándo estarán disponibles la próxima vez y cuáles de ellos trabajan en otro sitio. Reservar una cita con cualquiera de ellos es cuestión de un clic desde aquí, sin tener que volver al cuadro de búsqueda ni salir de la vista diaria para encontrar un hueco disponible.
- Todas las personas con las que te vas a ver hoy, en un solo sitio junto al calendario
- Mira cuándo tiene la próxima hora libre alguien sin tener que preguntárselo
- Reserva una cita con la persona adecuada con un solo clic, desde la vista diaria
RESUMEN DIARIO ADAPTATIVO · MÓVIL
El resumen, antes de que te pongas a trabajar.
QUÉ OBTENDRÁS
Qué hace hoy el Cockpit
Los artículos marcados como «Próximamente» aún están en desarrollo. Ponte en contacto con nosotros para ver un adelanto.
The day and week surface
Your day and your week in one place, with meetings, protected time and what's owed together.
- Available now
Instant Actions
Running late, reschedule and follow up, on the meeting itself. Clearing a day, adding participants and joining a call sit alongside them.
- Available now
The day brief on mobile
The day ahead as a brief, on the phone. Requires the Doodle mobile app.
- Available now
Task widget
Overdue, due today and upcoming, next to the meetings, and draggable onto the day itself.
- Available now
People widget
Who you're seeing today, when they're next free, and a click to book more time with them.
- Available now
One place to create anything
A meeting, a task, focus time, or a poll, all started from the same control.
- Available now
Switch to async
Move a meeting that's crowding out focus time into an update the room reads on its own time.
- Available now
A day that repairs itself
When something breaks the day, it gets rebuilt around what still matters.
- Coming soon
Funciona con las herramientas que tu equipo ya usa
FAQs
No. Tus calendarios se quedan donde están. My Time lee todos los calendarios que conectes y los muestra en una sola vista del día, junto con tus tareas y tu tiempo reservado.
Your day in the middle. Everything you need to run it, around the edges.
Las reuniones, la gente que hay en ellas, lo que tienes que hacer antes de esta noche y el tiempo libre que te queda, todo junto en un mismo sitio. Cuando el día da un giro, la solución está a un solo toque.