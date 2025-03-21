The Ivy Lee Method: Six tasks to productivity

Staying productive can be hard when there are so many things to do. Many of us start our days with the best intentions, only to get lost in low-priority tasks or distractions.

The good news is that productivity doesn’t have to be complicated. One of the simplest ways to stay focused is the Ivy Lee Method—a century-old technique still used by top professionals today.

What is the Ivy Lee Method?

Ivy Lee was a productivity consultant hired by industrialist Charles Schwab in the early 1900s. Lee’s approach was so effective that Schwab paid him the modern equivalent of $400,000 for his advice.

The Ivy Lee method is simple:

At the end of the day, list the six most important tasks you need or want to complete the next day. Rank them in order of importance. The next day, start with the first task and work on it until it’s done. Then move on to the next. At the end of each day, move any unfinished tasks to the next day's list and repeat the process.

That’s it—no complex systems, no apps, just a straightforward way to focus on what matters.

Why does the Ivy Lee Method work?

This method eliminates decision fatigue by giving you a clear plan before the day begins. It encourages deep focus by prioritizing one task at a time instead of juggling multiple things at the same time.

The limit of six tasks forces realistic planning, reducing overwhelm, and increasing productivity. Best of all, checking off high-priority tasks creates momentum, keeping you motivated throughout the day.

What happens when something comes up?

The strength of the Ivy Lee Method lies in its simplicity, but no workday is ever truly predictable. After listing six tasks, your goal is to complete them in order, one at a time. But if an urgent issue arises, then it’s okay to reassess your priorities.

If it’s more critical than the current task, it can take precedence, but otherwise, it should be scheduled for later. The unfinished tasks can roll over to the next day, ensuring that priorities stay clear without derailing your productivity. This flexibility keeps the system structured yet adaptable to real-world demands.

