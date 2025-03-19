The GTD Method: How to Actually Get Things Done

Running a business, managing clients, handling multiple projects and everything in between can feel overwhelming. The more tasks you have in your head, the harder it is to execute them efficiently.

As David Allen, the creator of the Getting Things Done (GTD) method, famously stated:

"There is an inverse relationship between things on your mind and those things getting done."

In other words, the more cluttered your mind, the harder it is to focus. GTD is a simple but effective time management system that helps professionals clear mental overload and take organized action—without stress.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

What is the GTD framework?

The Getting Things Done (GTD) method is a productivity system that helps professionals manage their tasks in a way that doesn't leave them overwhelmed.

David Allen created this method based on the idea that our brains aren't built to store and organize an endless stream of tasks, ideas, and commitments. Instead of relying on memory, GTD encourages capturing everything externally, organizing tasks into clear categories, and engaging with them systematically.

The framework follows five steps: capture, clarify, organize, reflect, and engage. Each step serves a specific purpose in reducing mental clutter and improving execution. Instead of reacting to tasks as they come up, GTD allows professionals to process information in a structured way and make intentional choices about what to do next.

How to apply GTD: Five steps to getting things done

Capture everything that needs attention. Instead of keeping tasks, ideas, and commitments in your head, write them down in a central location. Whether you prefer a notebook, a task management app, or voice memos, the key is to document everything as soon as it comes to mind. Clarify what needs action. Once you’ve captured your tasks, review them and decide what to do with them. If a task requires immediate attention and takes less than two minutes, complete it right away. If it’s something you can delegate, assign it to someone else. If it doesn’t require action now but will later, schedule it or add it to a to-do list. If it’s not necessary at all, remove it. Organize tasks into the right categories. Place everything that requires an action into a structured system. Tasks that need completion soon go on a Next Actions list. Track projects that require multiple steps separately. Put items you are waiting on from others in a Waiting For list while putting long-term ideas in a Someday/Maybe category. Reflect and review your system regularly. To stay on track, schedule a weekly review where you update your lists, check on delegated tasks, and adjust priorities. This prevents forgotten tasks and ensures you’re always working on what matters most. Engage with tasks based on priority and context. Instead of randomly jumping between projects, use your task lists to decide what to work on next. Prioritize tasks based on deadlines, urgency, and available resources. The GTD system helps you focus on execution rather than feeling overwhelmed by scattered thoughts.

Use a checklist or a flowchart to make GTD actionable

Understanding GTD is just the first step—integrating it into your daily routine is what makes it effective. A simple checklist can help professionals apply GTD consistently. The first step is to capture every task, idea, and commitment in a single place. Whether using a digital tool or a paper notebook, the key is to write everything down as soon as it comes to mind.

Once all tasks are captured, they need to be sorted into categories based on whether they require immediate action, delegation, scheduling, or can be eliminated altogether.

To ensure that nothing gets lost in the process, it helps to visualize the GTD workflow using a simple flowchart. Tasks enter the system through the capture phase and move through clarification, organization, and reflection before they are acted upon.

If a task requires less than two minutes to complete, do it immediately. If it can be delegated, it should be assigned to the right person and tracked for follow-up. If it requires more time, it should be scheduled or added to a project list.

GTD tools and technology

Applying GTD effectively requires the right tools—task managers such as Trello, Todoist, Notion, or Evernote can help with keeping track of action lists.

A well-organized calendar system also supports managing meetings, deadlines, and project timelines.

For those who struggle with scheduling, a tool like Doodle simplifies the process by getting rid of back-and-forth communication. With Booking Pages and Group Polls, you can allow clients, team members, or collaborators to schedule meetings at available times without manual coordination. You can combine scheduling and other workflows with the GTD method so that you can manage your time efficiently without getting distracted.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

It's time to get it done

The Getting Things Done (GTD) method provides a practical way for those who want to organize their workload and focus on execution. Applying GTD doesn’t have to be complicated.

Start by writing down everything that’s on your mind, process each task systematically, and use tools that support your workflow. And if scheduling is part of your daily workload, let Doodle handle the logistics while you focus on getting things done.