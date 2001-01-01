The best ways to celebrate St Patrick's Day in San Francisco

Let the Irish spirit overflow in San Francisco this St Patrick’s Day. Year after year, the city witnesses a celebration for the ages. Join the annual parades, parties, themed events, restaurants and pub crawls in the City by the Bay.

Some would say there’s no better place to celebrate St Patrick's Day than San Fran. The city holds one of the largest St Paddy’s Day celebrations in the world. So, don your green, hoist a pint and get your Irish spirit on, even if it's just for a day.

We’re not about to miss a party – plan your attendance for the city’s famous St Patrick’s Day events and keep the fun going with parades and Irish fare.

Attend a St Patrick’s Day parade

Yearly celebrations of Irish culture and heritage in San Francisco never disappoint. The Annual San Francisco St Patrick's Day Parade is the absolute largest of its kind on the West Coast and it’s sure to be a blast.

The parade begins at Market and Second Street with vibrant floats, marching bands and Irish dance groups that you don't want to miss. Once the parade arrives at Civic Center Plaza, the festivities begin – and you wouldn’t want to miss that.

Hit a St Pat’s Block Party

The Irish Bank's annual St Patrick's Day block party is the perfect daylong bash for partygoers to celebrate in striking Irish Bank style. Stop by after the St Patrick's Day parade for non-stop fun lasting till midnight.

Celebrate live music beginning at noon with a roster of Irish and rock bands.

Thinking about food?

Pub grub, Irish fare, beer, wine and cocktails are also available.

Participate in an Irish pub crawl with your friends

Wear green with Irish pride, grab your friends and head over to the Marina district for the mega-popular St Patrick's Day Pub Crawl. Enjoy the party with your friends while hitting half a dozen or more venues around the Marina and Union Street for top drink specials.

Guinness and many other Irish stouts may be the true stars of each St Patrick’s Day, but San Francisco’s chilly, foggy weather calls for a malty brew year-round. While you can find stouts on tap at many local bars, only a few are truly worthy of your time and money.

You can get a perfect pint at some of San Francisco's famous locations, like Johnny Foley’s Irish House in Union Square or Durty Nelly’s.

Attend Irish-themed events and venues in San Francisco

Even when all the leprechauns have returned home, you can still keep the spirit alive all year round.

The Buena Vista Café, for instance, boasts a coveted, picture-perfect view that includes the Wharf and Golden Gate Bridge, which is best enjoyed when the city's fog lifts.

A highlight of note is the delicious and sweet Irish Coffee that was first introduced locally at Buena Vista in 1952. Featuring a lively and serene atmosphere, the Buena Vista is the perfect venue for gatherings with friends and family and this festive atmosphere lasts year-round.

If that doesn’t suit your taste – here's a fun option: Have a lovely, three-hour afternoon cruise on the Bay.

Here, you’ll be mesmerized by the sight of San Francisco's famed skyline while cruising on gentle waves on Schooner Freda B, a premium ship offering an unparalleled sailing experience. This schooner yacht is known for its elegance and graceful design.

Sweat through St Patrick’s Day Massacre (Bike Race Event)

Join the St. Paddy’s Day brutal, semi-competitive bike race event tied with prominent San Francisco nonprofits. The trek is open for all to join.

Contestants start at the Saints Peter and Paul Church in North Beach, making their way to Marin. But only the strongest of the strong can earn the title of "most hawks," the number of times they ride up and down Hawk Hill which is 1.5 miles long and at an elevation of 600 feet, in the three-hour time limit.

Visit the United Irish Cultural Center

The United Irish Cultural Center is the heart of everything Irish in San Francisco. Not only is it home to a massive library of Irish books, but also offers classes on the Gaelic language, genealogy and many more subjects.

Here you’ll find exceptional gems and activities, like storytelling and photography displays with a side of Irish breakfast.

Chow down traditional Irish eats

No matter the time of day, who doesn't want to try some Irish dishes?

Celtic cuisine goes perfectly with the festive atmosphere of the holiday and is perfect for indulging in Irish culture. Comforting and flavorsome, often featuring potatoes, cabbage and lamb.

Sweet Passion Bakery and The Irish Times in the Financial District are known for serving up a taste of the Emerald Isle every day of the year.

Host the most memorable St Patrick’s Day party

Hosting a St Patrick’s Day party for family and friends is sure to be fun and while you’re at it, you’ll make some lasting memories. St Patrick’s Day holds a lot of significance for people around the world, especially for the Irish community. It’s a chance to celebrate their heritage and culture and welcome the concepts of luck and jubilance.

Gather with your loved ones and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day to the fullest. Prepare Irish dishes for your guests, like Irish soda bread, corned beef or cabbage. Bake something luscious and festive for the desert, like leprechaun cookies. Wash it down with the finest Irish drinks.

Don’t forget about your St Patrick’s Day decorations too.