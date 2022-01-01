Are you ready to don the green and celebrate like the Irish? With vibrant parades, parties and pub crawls, New York City really is the place to on March 17th. Whether you’re from the Emerald Isle or just keen to soak up the Celtic charm - there’s something for everyone.

We'll give you the lowdown on all the best St. Paddy’s Day events, from the iconic parade to the liveliest pub crawls. So grab your Guinness and get ready to celebrate and schedule your celebrations in the Big Apple.

Experience the Magic of the St. Patrick's Day Parade

One of the most memorable parts of the day is the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. This is held annually on March 17th and attracts thousands of people from all over the world. The parade starts at 44th Street and Fifth Avenue and continues up to 79th Street, passing some of the city's most famous landmarks along the way.

Toast to St. Paddy at these iconic Irish pubs

From the Old Cathedral to the Pogue’s Christmas hit ‘Fairytail in New York’ Irish culture has left its mark on the city. Nowhere can this be more felt that in a visit to one of its historic Irish pubs - especially on March 17th. Known for their lively atmosphere and festive celebrations, they’re a great place to try your first pint of Guinness, enjoy traditional Irish food and dance the night away to joyful Celtic jig.

You’ll be spoilt for choice at the number of Irish pubs NYC has to offer, each with its own unique atmosphere. Some popular options include McSorley's Old Ale House, which is the city's oldest and dates back to the Civil War. The Plough and the Stars, a cozy inn found in the East Village and known for its live music and traditional pub grub or The Dead Rabbit, a multi-level bar in Lower Manhattan that is known for its extensive selection of Irish whiskey and craft cocktails. You can find other Irish restaurants and bars on TripAdvisor.

Take the luck of the Irish to themed events

The Irish Arts Center's St. Patrick's Day Festival is definitely worth a visit. Taking place annually every March, it features live music, dance performances and children's activities. It’s a great way to experience the rich culture of Ireland on the North American side of the Pond. Other events include the St. Patrick's Day Parade after-party at the Irish American Heritage Museum, which also features live music and traditional Irish food or the St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the Museum of the City of New York, where you can find out more about how Irish culture became such a prominent NY feature.

Run your way to the end of the Rainbow with one of the annual 5Ks

So there may not be a leprechaun waiting with a pot of gold but you’ll get some exercise, enjoy the outdoors and join in the festive spirit of the day in a healthy way.

There are many 5Ks to choose from in the New York City area in March, so you're sure to find one that fits your schedule and interests. Some popular options include the St. Patrick's Day 5K in Central Park, which takes place on March 13th and features a scenic course through the park, the St. Paddy's Day 5K in Brooklyn on March 14th featuring live music and a post-race party or the St. Patrick's Day Dash Down Greenville, which takes place on March 17th and is a family-friendly event that raises money for local charities.

Dive into Irish Culture during St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

St. Patrick's Day is a great time to learn about the lasting impression Irish culture has had on the Empire City. There are many events and activities taking place on March 17th that are designed to celebrate and showcase the rich history and traditions of Ireland.

One way to learn more about the Emerald Isle in New York is to visit one of the city's many Irish cultural centers. The Irish Arts Center, for example, is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting Irish culture through the arts. You can also visit one of the city's many Irish museums and cultural institutions. The American Irish Historical Society is a museum and library that is dedicated to preserving and promoting Irish history and culture in the United States.

Throw a St. Patrick's Day house party to remember

Whether you're inviting friends and family over for a casual get-together or throwing a more formal event, there are many ways to make your St. Patrick's Day party a memorable one.

Consider what type of food and drink you want to serve at your party. Traditional Irish dishes like corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew or soda bread are always popular, as are Irish beers and whiskey. You could also serve more Irish-inspired party foods like chips and dips, sandwiches and snacks with a Celtic flare. Don't forget to have plenty of non-alcoholic options available as well, like soda, water and tea.

Make sure to plan your party well in advance and send invitations to your guests. This will give people plenty of time to clear their schedules and make any necessary arrangements. You should also decide on a theme for your party, whether that’s something traditionally Celtic or lighthearted with oversized shamrocks, have fun and enjoy your Irish experience. Sláinte!