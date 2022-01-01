The best ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Atlanta

St. Patrick's Day is a celebration of everything Irish. Many cities have their own unique way of honoring the day and Atlanta, Georgia, is no exception. Whether you're from the city or just visiting, there are plenty of ways to experience St. Patrick's Day the Southern way.

From traditional Irish foods to green-hued libations and lively music, Atlanta has it all when it comes to St. Patrick's Day festivities. The parade and festival in Buckhead to the popular pubs and bars downtown, you can find something to do no matter what part of town you're in. Here are some of the best ways to celebrate and schedule St. Patrick's Day in Atlanta.

The Atlanta St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Atlanta St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the biggest and best in the country, drawing huge crowds each year. The parade sets off at noon on Peachtree Street and continues down 5th Street to Woodruff Park , where plenty of green beer is on tap.

The parade features hundreds of floats and participants, including banks, schools, community organizations, marching bands, Irish dance groups, military groups and many more. The parade culminates with the St. Patrick's Day Festival with live entertainment and a variety of vendors.

To make the most of your Atlanta St. Patrick's Day, be sure to wear something green and get there early — the parade starts at noon and the crowds tend to be huge.

Fado Irish Pub

If you are looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style, then head to Fado Irish Pub . This pub is the perfect place to enjoy some traditional Irish food and drink, as well as live music and entertainment.

If you can’t make it to Fado’s then another pub to visit is Meehan's Public House. This cozy bar offers a great selection of traditional Irish dishes and drinks, as well as live music and entertainment throughout the day. Enjoy a pint of Guinness or some fish and chips while you take in the lively atmosphere.

Shamrock: A St. Patrick's Day Festival

No matter what your plans are for St. Patrick's Day, you can't go wrong with spending at least some of the holiday at the Shamrock: A St. Patrick's Day Festival. It’s one of the best ways to celebrate and always features a wide variety of fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Be sure to head over to Centennial Olympic Park for the Shamrock Concert Series. Throughout the afternoon and evening, you can enjoy live music from some of Atlanta's best local bands. There's also plenty of food and drink available for purchase, so you can keep the party going all night long.

For the kids, there's plenty of fun to be had in this family-friendly area. From games to inflatable bounce houses, face painting and more. Plus, you can even take part in traditional Ceilidh dancing.

Grab some green, put on a mask and shake your shamrock! The park celebration will have live music, DJs, antics and more - plus food-wise you’ll find fried oysters, chicken tenders and gator baskets. Yum.

The Best Places to Eat and Drink on St. Patrick's Day in Atlanta

Atlanta is known for its food and St Paddy’s Day is no exception. Here are a few of the best places to try on March 17th.

Irish Bred Pub : This pub is a great spot for traditional Irish food and drinks. They'll be serving up beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and Guinness all day long.

Tin Lizzy's Cantina : Tin Lizzy's will be serving up green margaritas all day. If you're looking for a festive way to celebrate, this is the spot for you.

Paddy O'Neill's : Paddy O'Neill's always have a great atmosphere and their Irish nachos are the perfect snack to accompany your drinks.

McGill's Pub : McGill's is the perfect spot for a traditional St. Patrick's Day celebration. Their Irish dishes and drinks make for a great way to spend the day.

Atlanta Children's Museum

The Children's Museum of Atlanta is a great place to educate the kids on their Irish heritage. For St Parick’s Day, they hold a special storytime featuring Irish folktales, give them the chance to mine for their own leprechaun riches and experiment by making their own rainbows. Not to mention the chance to learn to dance the Irish jig or create Celtic knot art. It’s great fun for kids of all ages.

Atlanta’s St. Patrick's 5K

The Annual Atlanta St. Patrick's 5K is held before the parade. There will be a post-race party at the park with live music, food, and drink vendors.

Whether you're competing to win or just out for a leisurely stroll, it’s a great way to stay fit and have a fun St Paddy’s Day.