The Best Way to Schedule to Learn a New Language

Learning a new language is one of the most enriching experiences. As someone who loves languages, I find it fascinating how they open up new ways of seeing the world and connect you to cultures more profoundly and meaningfully.

Whether learning a new language to travel, expanding your career opportunities, or simply for the love of it, the journey can be exciting and challenging. But if there’s one thing that all language learners know, consistency is key.

You can’t expect to become fluent overnight. Like any skill, language acquisition requires dedication, time, and a well-structured plan. In this post, we’ll discuss the best ways to schedule your language learning sessions to maximize your chances of success.

Daily vs. weekly study sessions

One of the first things you’ll need to decide is how often you’ll study. The debate between daily and weekly study sessions is common among language learners. Daily study sessions can be practical because they allow you to regularly immerse yourself in the language, which is crucial for retention and fluency. Even short, 15-30 minute sessions each day can make a significant impact.

On the other hand, weekly sessions might be more practical for those with busier schedules. Longer, more intensive sessions once or twice a week can also be beneficial, especially when paired with daily passive learning activities like listening to music or podcasts in the target language.

Finding the right balance is crucial. Ideally, combining both approaches works best—daily short practices to build and maintain the language and longer weekly sessions to dive deeper into complex grammar or vocabulary. Adjust your schedule based on your learning goals and available time.

Finding the right learning method

With many language learning methods available today, finding the right one for you can seem daunting. The good news is there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. You might find that combining methods works best for your learning style.

Apps and online courses are great for learners who need flexibility. Apps like Duolingo, Babbel, or Rosetta Stone allow you to learn at your own pace, fitting in study sessions whenever you have a spare moment—online courses, whether live or recorded, provide more structured learning.

In-person classes are excellent for those who thrive in a more traditional learning environment. They offer structured learning with the added benefit of immediate feedback from instructors.

One-on-one tutoring is another option. Personalized instruction can be invaluable, especially if you’re focusing on specific areas of the language. This method allows for tailored lessons that adapt to your progress and challenges.

Group study or learning with others can be highly motivating. Whether it’s a language exchange group or a formal class, interacting with fellow learners can help reinforce what you’ve learned and improve your speaking skills.

Consider mixing these methods to keep your learning dynamic and engaging when scheduling. For instance, you might attend a weekly class, use an app daily, and schedule a one-on-one session monthly to focus on areas where you need extra help.

Incorporating Immersive Experiences

Immersion is one of the most effective ways to learn a new language. You don’t have to move to another country—you can create immersive experiences right where you are.

Start by incorporating the language into your daily life. Watch movies, listen to podcasts, or read books in the target language. Even if you don’t understand everything, exposure to the language’s rhythm, sounds, and vocabulary is incredibly beneficial.

You can also practice with native speakers through language exchange platforms or by attending local language meetups. Try to schedule these immersive activities regularly. For instance, you might dedicate Friday evenings to watching a movie in the language you’re learning or meeting up with a language partner once a week for coffee and conversation.

Tracking progress and milestones

Tracking your progress is important as you embark on your language-learning journey. Setting milestones helps keep you motivated and focused. Start by setting short-term goals, like learning 50 new words a week, and gradually build up to more challenging targets, such as holding a 10-minute conversation in your new language.

Assess your progress regularly to see where you’re improving and where you need more practice. Tools like language journals, progress-tracking apps, or even regular check-ins with a tutor can be helpful. Make sure to celebrate your achievements, no matter how small—they’re stepping stones to fluency.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Scheduling with Doodle supports learning

At Doodle, we understand the importance of good scheduling in achieving your goals—whether they’re professional or personal. Our tools can be handy for anyone looking to learn a new language.

For example, Doodle’s 1:1 feature is perfect for scheduling private lessons with a tutor. You can easily set up regular sessions that fit both your availability. Group Polls can be a great way to organize study groups or language exchange meetings, ensuring everyone finds a time that works. Booking Pages can simplify the process of scheduling recurring sessions with multiple instructors or language partners.

Learning a new language is a rewarding endeavor; with the proper schedule, you’re setting yourself up for success. With Doodle’s tools, you can ensure your learning journey is as smooth and efficient as possible.