The Best Way to Celebrate New Year in Philadelphia

    As the clock ticks closer to midnight on New Year's Eve, the vibrant city of Philadelphia, lovingly known as the "City of Brotherly Love," comes alive with festivities and excitement. 

    From dazzling fireworks displays to historical traditions, Philly offers a myriad of experiences to celebrate the arrival of a new year. 

    Today, we’ll explore the best ways to ring in the New Year in Philadelphia, including popular events, must-see fireworks locations and unique hidden gems that will make your celebration truly memorable.

    The Iconic Philly Ball Drop

    Just like its famous counterpart in Times Square, Philadelphia has its own ball drop event. 

    The "Keystone Drop" takes place at the stroke of midnight at the Betsy Ross House. Join the jubilant crowds as they count down to the New Year, culminating in a spectacular light show and an explosion of confetti, marking the beginning of a fresh start.

    Spectacular Fireworks Displays

    For a breathtaking visual extravaganza, head to the Delaware River Waterfront, where the annual SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks illuminate the night sky. Marvel at the dazzling display as vibrant bursts of color and shimmering lights reflect upon the river, creating a magical atmosphere that will leave you in awe.

    Hidden Gems for Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures

    While the popular celebrations draw crowds, Philadelphia also offers hidden gems for those seeking unique experiences. Take a stroll through the charming neighborhood of Manayunk, where cozy bars and restaurants create an intimate setting for celebrating the New Year. 

    Enjoy live music, delicious cuisine and a lively atmosphere away from the hustle and bustle of the city center.

    Historical Traditions and Celebrations

    As a city steeped in history, Philadelphia honors its traditions during the New Year festivities. 

    Join the lively Mummer's Parade on New Year's Day, where elaborately costumed performers parade through the streets, showcasing their talent, music and dance. 

    Experience the rich cultural heritage of Philadelphia firsthand and revel in the vibrant energy of the parade.

    Exploring Open Attractions on New Year's Day

    If you're wondering what is open on New Year's Day in Philadelphia, fear not! Many attractions welcome visitors, allowing you to continue your celebration and explore the city.

     Immerse yourself in the artistic wonders at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, take a leisurely walk through the historic grounds of Independence National Historical Park or savor a delicious meal at one of the city's renowned restaurants.

    No matter what you end up doing - whether it’s a house party or dancing the night away at a local club, it’s always better to do it with friends and family. That’s where Doodle comes in. 

    With Group Polls you can find a time to meet anyone in minutes. Just share the times you’re free and people vote on what they can do. 

    What’s more, it’s totally free to create an account. So, have a magical New Year’s Eve in Dallas with the people you care about most.

