Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Made for every appointment you book
Let customers choose the time
Share your Booking Page or Group Poll so clients see your available slots and book instantly — no email back-and-forth.
Reduce no-shows
Send automatic reminders so people never “forget” your meeting, whether booked a week ahead or the night before.
Offer last-minute bookings
Offer same-day or next-day appointment slots without rearranging your whole calendar. Perfect for urgent consultations or quick follow-ups.
Sync with your tools
Connect with Google Calendar, Outlook, or iCloud. Your schedule stays accurate, and only you see private calendar details.
Get paid upfront
Connect Stripe to accept payment when clients book — reducing no-shows and ensuring your time is valued.
Handle time zones automatically
Doodle automatically adjusts availability to the client's local time, so no one shows up an hour early or late.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
No more inbox full of 30 emails. I save 10–45 minutes per meeting with Doodle.
Everyone’s schedule all in one place. I don’t have to collect 12 replies and build a Google Sheet anymore.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I share my availability?
Set up your Booking Page once, share your link, and clients can choose a time in seconds.
Can I connect my calendar?
Yes. Connect your Google, Outlook, or iCloud calendar. Your data stays private; only availability is shared.
What if my client is in another time zone?
Doodle shows your availability in their local time automatically, removing any guesswork.
Can I charge for appointments?
Yes, use Stripe integration to collect payment when they book, ensuring your time is respected.
How do I prevent missed appointments?
Automatic reminders reduce no-shows, keeping your schedule and income steady.