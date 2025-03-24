Branding Options for Professionals

With Doodle Premium you can customize your polls to best show off your brand or company to your clients and colleagues.

Every poll you create and send out can have your company logo and a background image to add a professional finish to your polling.

Imagine your polls with ZERO ads and painted with your company’s colors (see above).

How does it work?

You can find the branding options in your account settings at the top of the page. You’ll then see the two options to add images to your polls. Your company logo will replace the Doodle logo on all your polls.

You also have the option to compliment your company logo with a background image. The color of your background image will also be reflected on your poll itself in the border around the table.

Doodle Premium is the most powerful professional scheduling tool around. If you’re not already on board, start your 14-day trial now.