Transform your scheduling strategy with Doodle’s online polls software

Organizing events that cater to everyone's schedules and preferences is becoming increasingly challenging in our connected and diverse world. Traditional methods of gathering feedback, such as email chains or phone calls, can be time-consuming and inefficient.

Online polls are a convenient and efficient way to gather feedback from groups of people and make informed decisions that cater to everyone's needs. Online poll software allows organizers to customize questions, reach a wider audience and get real-time results, making it easier to identify the best date and time for an event.

Let’s explore the benefits of using online polls and look at tips on how to use them effectively to enhance your feedback and scheduling strategy when organizing events.

Benefits of using online polls

Online polls have taken the feedback game to a whole new level. Here are some of the key advantages and benefits of using online polls:

Quick and easy to set up:

One of the key benefits of online polls is their quick and easy setup process. Unlike traditional paper-based surveys, online polls can be created and launched in just a matter of minutes. With the availability of user-friendly online polling software like Doodle , even individuals with limited technical skills can create and customize polls to their specific needs.

Real-time results:

Online polls can provide instant feedback, allowing organizers to access and analyze data immediately. This can lead to more informed decision-making and enable organizers to quickly adapt to changing circumstances or preferences.

High response rates:

Online polls offer an engaging and interactive way for organizers to get the most out of their participants' opinions. This often leads to higher response rates and more valuable insights, thereby, resulting in a more fulfilling experience for everyone.

Wide reach:

Online polls can be distributed quickly and easily to a large audience, enabling organizers to gather feedback from a diverse range of attendees, regardless of their location or time zone. This wide reach can be particularly useful for organizers of large-scale events or conferences, where attendees may be coming from different regions or countries.

Cost-effectiveness:

This is another key benefit of using online polls for gathering feedback. With online polls, organizers can save money on printing, distributing and collecting surveys, which can be a significant cost-saving for events with a larger number of attendees.

Tips for effective use of online polls

Here are some tips to help you take full advantage of online polls and get the most out of your feedback collection efforts:

Keep it short and simple: Nobody wants to spend 20 minutes answering your poll questions. Keep the questions concise and straightforward, avoiding jargon and complex language.

Test the poll: Before sending out the online poll to attendees, test it to ensure that it functions properly and that the questions are clear and easy to understand. This will help to avoid any technical issues or confusion among attendees.

Customize the poll: Customize the online poll to reflect the branding and style of the event. This will make the poll more visually appealing and engaging for attendees.

Follow up with attendees: Once the online poll has been completed, follow up with attendees to thank them for their participation and share the results. This will show attendees that their feedback is valued and will help to build a stronger relationship with them.

Set a deadline: Set a deadline for completing the online poll to encourage attendees to complete it in a timely manner. This will also help to ensure that the results are available in time to make any necessary adjustments to the event or meeting.

Use a reliable online poll platform: Select a trusted and secure online poll platform to safely collect and store data from attendees. This will give attendees peace of mind knowing that their responses are protected and will help to build trust and credibility with them.

Is Doodle the right online poll software for you?

Doodle is a web-based online poll software used for scheduling meetings or events. Its interface is easy to navigate, providing users with a simple way to propose dates and times to participants.

One of the key benefits of Doodle is that it eliminates the need for back-and-forth communication between participants, which can be time-consuming and frustrating. With Doodle, participants can easily indicate their availability and the organizer can quickly identify the best date and time for everyone.

Doodle offers a range of customization options, allowing users to customize the poll's title, description and options. Users can also set a deadline for participants to respond and receive automatic reminders to ensure they get responses in a timely manner.

Ready to streamline your event scheduling process? Sign up on Doodle today - no credit card required.