Meetings are a necessary part of doing business, but they can also be a time-consuming and frustrating experience. The average employee spends 23 hours per week in meetings and that’s not even taking into account the time it takes to plan them.

If you're constantly scheduling meetings , you know how challenging it can be to find a time that works for everyone involved. And even when you do find a time, there's always the risk that someone will have to cancel at the last minute.

The key to success is not to waste time and that's where meeting invitation templates come in.

Let’s find out a bit more about what they are and why you need to start using them today.

What are meeting invitation templates?

Simply put, they’re a great way to save time and ensure your meetings are always productive. In fact, they can improve the accuracy of meeting schedules by up to 90 percent.

With a meeting invitation template, you can quickly and easily create a professional-looking invite that includes everything your guests need to know for the event - such as the date, time, location and purpose.

Benefits of using meeting invitation templates

There are lots of reasons you need to think about streamlining your invite process, such as:

Save time: Meeting invitation templates can save you a lot of time when it comes to scheduling meetings. Instead of having to start from scratch each time, you can simply use a template and fill in the necessary information.

Ensure accuracy: They can help to ensure your meetings are always scheduled accurately. By including all of the important information in the template, you can avoid common mistakes that can lead to scheduling conflicts.

Create a professional impression: By creating templates you’re able to spend a bit of time on design, knowing it’ll be used again and again. This can help you create a great impression on your clients and colleagues. By using a well-designed template, you can show that you are organized and that you take your meetings seriously. With Doodle Professional, you can customize every invite you send with your own branding.

Improve communication: It’s more than just looking good though. Meeting invitation templates can help to improve communication between you and your attendees. By including all of the important information in the template, you can ensure that everyone’s on the same page and that there are no surprises on the day of the meeting.

How to manage the process smoothly with Doodle

Managing the meeting scheduling process can be time-consuming and challenging, but that's where Doodle comes in.

As one of the world’s favorite scheduling tools, it makes it easy to set up meetings and appointments. If you need to get a group together, you can create a poll and send it to everyone you need. They then select the time that works best for them and in minutes you have a time to meet.

Through Group Poll, as well as Booking Page and 1:1, it’s a great way to streamline the meeting scheduling process and free up time to focus on more important things. Here are a few tips for using Doodle to manage your meeting scheduling process:

Create a Group Poll for each meeting. This will help you keep track of who has responded and who hasn't.

Set a deadline. This will help ensure that you don't wait too long to schedule the meeting.

Follow up with attendees who haven't responded to your invitation. This will help you ensure that you're not missing out on someone important that you need to make your meeting a success.

Using Doodle to manage your meeting scheduling process will help things run smoothly and efficiently. On average, people save around 45 minutes a week using Doodle compared to scheduling manually. That’s free up time for you to focus on more important things, like growing your business.

Final thoughts

Meeting invitation templates are a great way to save time and ensure your meetings are always productive. With them, you can quickly and easily create a professional-looking invitation that includes all of the important information, such as the date, time, location and purpose of the meeting.

With Doodle, you can streamline the meeting scheduling process and free up time to focus on more important things - like focusing on business planning or spending time with family and friends.

So let’s get started and set up your templates today.