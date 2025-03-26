How to use the 80/20 rule (Pareto Principle) to prioritize tasks

To-do lists are endless these days. There are always emails to respond to, meetings to attend, and projects to move forward — not to mention tasks in your home life, and yet, there are only so many hours in a day. The challenge isn’t just getting more done; it’s making sure you’re working on the right things.

That’s where the Pareto Principle, more commonly known as the 80/20 rule, comes in. It’s a time-tested framework that can help you identify the few tasks that make the biggest impact so you can work smarter, not harder.

What is the 80/20 rule (Pareto Principle)?

The 80/20 rule is a simple but powerful idea: 80% of your results come from 20% of your efforts. It’s named after Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto, who noticed in the late 1800s that 20% of the population owned 80% of Italy’s land. Since then, this principle has shown up in all kinds of fields — from business to health to productivity.

Here are a few examples:

80% of a company’s revenue often comes from 20% of its clients

80% of customer support tickets stem from 20% of known issues

80% of your progress on a project might come from 20% of your work sessions

When it comes to your daily tasks, a small handful of actions are likely driving most of your progress. The key is figuring out which ones.

Why the 80/20 Rule is so effective for task prioritization

Most people treat every task on their list as equally important — or worse, they start with the easiest ones to check them off. But the truth is, not all tasks deliver equal value.

By using the 80/20 rule, you shift your focus to high-impact activities. That might be following up with your most valuable clients or writing that proposal that could land a big opportunity.

This mindset reduces the mental clutter that comes from trying to do everything. You’re not just getting more done, but getting the right things done.

Applying the 80/20 Rule

Applying the 80/20 rule isn’t complicated. It takes a few mindful steps:

List out your current tasks. Don’t filter or prioritize them yet. Just write them down. Ask yourself: Which of these actually move the needle? Which ones lead to revenue, progress, growth, or meaningful outcomes? Identify your top 20%. These are the few actions that deliver the majority of your results. Prioritize them. Start your day with these tasks, and protect time for them.

For example: Let’s say you're a consultant. You might have 15 tasks for the day, but two involve closing deals with clients. That’s your 20%. You can schedule or delegate the rest (emails, internal updates, admin work) later.

Making the 80/20 rule a habit

The power of the 80/20 rule compounds over time, but only if you stick with it. One of the best ways to do that is by blocking off time on your calendar for high-impact work. Treat that time as non-negotiable, just like you would for a client meeting.

At the end of each week, take a few minutes to reflect on what actually moved the needle and what just filled up your day. And when you notice tasks that don’t add value, get comfortable delegating, automating, or letting them go altogether.

Staying focused on your top priorities is a discipline that pays off with less stress and better results.

Using Doodle to focus on your top 20% tasks

Once you’ve identified the tasks that matter most, protecting your time becomes the next big priority. Doodle is a scheduling tool for people who want to cut back-and-forth emails and free up more time for meaningful work.

With your own Booking Page, you can share your availability without wasting time on email threads. For one-on-one meetings, you can offer a few curated time slots so people can choose what works best for them while you stay in control of your schedule.

If you need to coordinate with larger groups, Group Polls make it simple to find a time that works for everyone without all the usual chaos. Sign-up sheets help you collect responses easily and manage participation when organizing recurring events or sessions.

Doodle takes the hassle out of scheduling, giving you time to focus on the 20% of work that drives 80% of your results.

