How to

How to set up calendar view in Asana

Read Time: 4 minutes

Doodle Logo

Doodle Content Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2024

woman with closed laptop

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    Here’s our guide to getting a calendar view in the productivity tool, Asana.

    Set up your free account - no credit card required

    Step one: Getting into calendar view

    When you log in to Asana, find the project you want a calendar view of. 

    In the project, find “Calendar” on the top bar. Clicking on this will give you a monthly calendar view. You can change the start date in your settings. 

    NOTE: Only tasks and subtasks with due dates will show in calendar view. 

    Step two: Create tasks in calendar view 

    To create a task in calendar view, click the empty space on the date you want, enter its name and click “Enter.”

    Once it’s created you can click on it to amend the details. This includes adding an assignee, due date, description and more. 

    Step three: Colour coding and changing your settings

    The simplest way to color-code your calendar is to create “Custom Fields” and give each of them a different color. Then, when you create a task you can assign it a custom field and it will change to the color you want.

    Across the top of your calendar, there are a number of different options you can change to customize your calendar. On the top right, you can change the default color, turn weekends on or off and save your default view. 

    If you’re looking for a simple process to find availability and make calendar sharing easy, you should try Doodle. Our process is streamlined and only takes a few clicks.

    Related content

    Cody Walker

    Scheduling

    The Best Way to Schedule and Manage B2B Appointments

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    man smiling with laptop

    Scheduling

    8 Tips for Scheduling in a Customer-Facing Role

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    A diverse team with good team spirit

    Scheduling

    The Best Way to Schedule Time for Regular Team Building Activities

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle