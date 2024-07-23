How to integrate Acuity Scheduling with digital calendars

Here’s our guide to integrating the scheduling tool, Acuity Scheduling with digital calendars such as Outlook and Google Calendar .

Step one: Can you connect your calendar

Acuity Scheduling connects with Google, Office 365, Outlook, iCloud and Microsoft Exchange.

If your calendar is not one of these tools, you won’t be able to sync it.

Step two: Find your calendar

Head to the “Sync with other calendars” panel.

Once here, on the left-hand side, you’ll see the calendar apps you can connect with. Select the one you want to sync to Acuity Scheduling.

Click “Connect to” and follow the login prompts to sync your calendar.

Step three: Sync events

Once your calendar is connected, you can block off events and sync events.

Head back to the “Sync with other calendars” panel.

With your calendar connected, you’ll want to click on “Block off time on your Appointment Calendar from....” If you have multiple calendars connected, you can click on them all and Acuity Scheduling will take account of any events on all those calendars.

It can take up to 30 minutes for the calendar to sync and events show in Acuity Scheduling.

