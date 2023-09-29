1.1 Scope of application

These General Terms and Conditions (hereinafter “GTC”) for Users of Doodle govern the access to and use of the Services of Doodle AG (“Doodle”) and all transactions incidental thereto, which are offered online via www.doodle.com or www.doodle.ch or other top-level domains as part of a software-as-a-service solution. Please read these GTC carefully before using the Services, as your use of the Services, opening of an account or your order for subscription, whichever comes first, shall be construed as your acceptance of the terms of the GTC. Your acceptance of the GTC shall be construed as your agreement to be bound by the terms of the GTC with respect to your access and use of the Services. No other terms or conditions shall be of any force or effect unless otherwise specifically agreed upon by Doodle in writing duly executed by an authorized officer of Doodle.

Doodle may refuse any order for subscription for any or no reason. No order for subscription shall be binding upon Doodle until Doodle’s written confirmation of payment of the subscription fee.

Unless otherwise agreed by Doodle in writing, the GTC and the other provisions, including but not limited to the Permitted Use Policy for Doodle Services, the Privacy Policy and the Service Level Agreement referred to in these GTC, as such may be amended by Doodle unilaterally from time to time (the “Ancillary Documents and Policies”) together with any terms on Doodle’s email confirmation (the “Subscription Confirmation”) constitute the entire agreement between you and Doodle, and shall supersede any and all prior written or oral agreements, offers or other representations with respect to the Services. In the event of conflict between the terms of these GTCs, the Ancillary Documents and Policies and the Subscription Confirmation, the order of precedence shall be as follows: 1. The Subscription Confirmation; 2. these GTC; 3. the Permitted Use Policy for Doodle Services, 4. the Service Level Agreement and 5. the Privacy Policy. If you access or use the Services or continue to use the Services after you have been notified of a change to the GTC or other referenced documents, you confirm that you have read, understood and agree to the GTC and all such referenced documents, as amended.

1.2 Definitions

Capitalized terms that are not defined in the other provisions of these GTC shall have the following definitions.

Services: shall mean the services performed by Doodle using the Doodle software and such other applications as Doodle may deem appropriate from time to time to enable Users to quickly and efficiently plan appointments and give the organizer full control over the planning and necessary postponement of an appointment which may be used free of charge in the basic version and in advanced versions for a fee by subscribing to Doodle Premium (as defined below) pursuant to these GTC.

User: shall mean any individual or entity using the Services either with or without creating an account with Doodle and who shall be bound to these GTC, the Ancillary Documents and Policies and Subscription Confirmation. For the avoidance of doubt, individuals or entities using the Services without a paid subscription or an account (e.g., as a guest by way of invitation) shall be considered a User for the purposes of these GTC.

Doodle Premium: shall mean the fee-based Services offered by Doodle, available as a Pro, Team, or Enterprise solution, and described in more detail under: https://doodle.com/premium; and such description shall be incorporated in these GTC in full by reference.

Integrations: shall mean third-party applications that Users may integrate in their Doodle account in order to use the Services’ additional features such as link scheduling with calendars specifically used. An up-to-date overview of the Integrations can be found here: https://doodle.com/de/integrations, as such may be amended by Doodle unilaterally from time to time.

Account: shall mean the account created by a User and/or Doodle to enable a User to access and use the Services; the creation of such Account shall require the following information or such additional information as may be determined by Doodle from time to time: first name, last name, email address and for Doodle Premium, postal address and, where applicable, the company name.

Upgrade: shall mean the change of a User subscription from a subscription free of charge to any type of Doodle Premium Service which a User may choose to do at any time by creating an account and making the change therein.

Downgrade: shall mean the change from a Doodle Premium subscription to a subscription free of charge. Such Downgrade shall only take effect upon the expiration of the then agreed term for the existing Doodle Premium subscription. For the avoidance of doubt, a User acknowledges and agrees that a Downgrade shall not result in a refund of any paid subscription fees.

API: shall mean an application programming interface, which is a program component that a software system (here: Doodle software) makes available to other programs for connecting to the Doodle software.