Celebrating New Year's Eve in Detroit

As the countdown to the New Year begins, Detroit shines with an array of exciting events and celebrations. Whether you're a local or visiting the Motor City, Detroit offers a vibrant mix of popular events, rich history and hidden gems to make your New Year's Eve unforgettable.

Join us as we explore the best ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Detroit , Michigan.

The City Comes Alive

New Year's Eve in Detroit is a night of celebration and fun.

From bustling streets to lively neighborhoods, the city comes alive with festivities and merriment. Explore the heart of downtown Detroit, where you'll find a plethora of events catering to all tastes and preferences.

Detroit's Grand Party

Join the famous Motor City New Year's Eve "The Drop" event, located in the heart of Campus Martius Park.

This epic outdoor celebration brings together thousands of people to witness the dazzling ball drop at midnight. Enjoy live music, food trucks and a jubilant atmosphere that perfectly captures the spirit of Detroit.

Riverfront Fireworks Spectacular

No New Year's Eve celebration is complete without fireworks.

Head to the Detroit Riverfront to witness a breathtaking fireworks show illuminating the night sky. This stunning display lights up the river, creating a mesmerizing backdrop for your year-end festivities.

A Historical Twist

Step back in time and experience a unique New Year's Eve celebration at the historic Fort Street Galley.

This culinary market located in a former fire station offers a mix of mouthwatering dishes, craft cocktails and a lively ambiance. Toast to the New Year in a setting that beautifully blends past and present.

An Evening at the Fox Theatre

For a touch of elegance and glamour, attend the New Year's Eve celebration at the iconic Fox Theatre.

Featuring live performances and a grand celebration, this historic venue promises a night to remember.

Eastern Market Extravaganza

Join the annual New Year's Eve party at Eastern Market.

This indoor festival offers an eclectic mix of food, drinks and live entertainment. Dance the night away surrounded by Detroit's vibrant artistic community.

Family-Friendly Fun

Families with kids can have a fantastic time at the Detroit Zoo's "Zoo Year's Eve" celebration.

Enjoy a magical evening of light displays, live entertainment, and engaging activities for children.

Hidden Gems

Venture off the beaten path and explore Detroit's vibrant neighborhoods. From quaint cafes to charming bars, Corktown, Midtown and Eastern Market offer hidden gems to create your unique New Year's Eve experience.

New Year's Eve in Detroit is a celebration that captivates the spirit of this resilient city.

Whether you prefer a grand party in the heart of downtown or a more intimate gathering in a historic setting, Detroit offers something for everyone. Embrace the spirit of togetherness and bid farewell to the old while welcoming the new in style.

