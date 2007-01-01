We’re happy you found us here.

We understand that sometimes you need to get in contact with us or might want to know things like our legal address. That’s what this page is for.

Our head office is in Switzerland and although the easiest way to contact us is by email, you can write to us there at:

Doodle AG

Werdstrasse 21

8021 Zurich

Switzerland

For any requests, feedback or concerns please feel free to send us an email .

For legal purposes, we are registered and governed by the law of Switzerland.

As well as Zurich, we also have offices in Berlin - Germany, Belgrade - Serbia and Atlanta in the US state of Georgia.

Doodle is a fully owned subsidiary of TX Group (also based in Zurich Switzerland). Our current board of directors is:

Samuel Hügli

Olivier Rihs

Daniel Mönch

Renato Profico is our current Chief Executive Officer (CEO).