Website Imprint
We’re happy you found us here.
We understand that sometimes you need to get in contact with us or might want to know things like our legal address. That’s what this page is for.
Our head office is in Switzerland and although the easiest way to contact us is by email, you can write to us there at:
Doodle AG
Werdstrasse 21
8021 Zurich
Switzerland
For any requests, feedback or concerns please feel free to send us an email.
For legal purposes, we are registered and governed by the law of Switzerland.
As well as Zurich, we also have offices in Berlin - Germany, Belgrade - Serbia and Atlanta in the US state of Georgia.
Doodle is a fully owned subsidiary of TX Group (also based in Zurich Switzerland). Our current board of directors is:
Renato Profico is our current Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Who Are We?
Doodle is the world’s leading enterprise scheduling platform, helping some of the largest brands instantly set meetings with clients, colleagues and teams. Tapping into the unique nature of smart scheduling with AI, we simplify the planning of 1:1 and group meetings for busy professionals. As the world's most trusted online scheduling platform, Doodle attracts more than 30 million monthly active users. Just under 78,000 meetings are booked on average with us every day.
Doodle was founded in 2007 and fully acquired by TX Media (formerly Tamedia) in 2014. As of 2021, we have over 130 staff working in our offices around the world.
Currently, we provide our products and services in five languages: English, German, French, Spanish and Italian.
You can find out more about us on our About Page here.
Where to reach us
For technical questions relating to the website, you can contact our Support Team here.
If you have any inquiries about data protection, require information, or wish to have your data deleted, please reach out to our data protection office by sending an email to [email protected].
For press and PR-related questions please contact us at [email protected].
If you have a question about our products and services, please head to our Help Center and reach out to our Support Team.
You can check if there are any problems with how Doodle is running here. We’ll also update this page with scheduled maintenance.
For those interested in our Enterprise product, you can contact our Sales Team at [email protected]. Admins of existing enterprise accounts can contact our Customer Success Team at [email protected].
For marketing and content related questions, you can reach us at [email protected].
You are looking for a new job? If you are interested in working for Doodle, our recruitment hub has all our current vacancies. We would love to talk to you soon.
The Legal Stuff
If you want to read our General Terms and Conditions, our Privacy Policy and other legal stuff you can find them here.