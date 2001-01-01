The best ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia

The city of brotherly love is a great place for celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Every March 17th it comes alive with events, parades and activities to honor Ireland’s patron saint.

Whether you're looking for traditional Irish music, a hearty meal or a good old-fashioned pub crawl, there is something for you in Philly. Let's look at some of the best ways to make the most of the holiday by scheduling a day to remember.

Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

What better way to celebrate the Irish holiday than at the iconic Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade? Since 1771, the parade has been an important part of Philly's culture and history, drawing thousands of spectators annually.

The parade starts in the heart of Center City at John F. Kennedy Boulevard, then heads north on 16th Street until it reaches Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where it will turn right onto 20th Street. After that, it heads right onto Vine Street, then right again onto 18th Street before ending on JFK Boulevard.

Visitors can expect an exciting and vibrant atmosphere, with marching bands, floats, bagpipers, clowns, dancers and much more. The event is open and free for the public. So grab your close friends and family and come out to experience the culture and celebration that makes this parade so special.

Pubs With An Irish Vibe

Want to find an Irish pub for an authentic experience on St. Patrick's Day? Philadelphia is home to several, where you can get your fill of traditional dishes and drinks.

One of the greatest Irish pubs in the area is McGillin's Olde Ale House, located on Drury Street in Center City. Established in 1860, it’s said to be the oldest operating tavern in the city. It offers beers, whiskeys and classic Irish dishes like corned beef, cabbage and shepherd's pie.

Other notable Irish pubs include Plough and the Stars in University City and The Irish Pol in Fishtown. For a more upscale dining experience, try Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, located on South Street. This restaurant serves an impressive array of traditional Irish dishes, craft beer, whiskey and spirits.

Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Looking to party it up with other St Paddy enthusiasts? Then the city's annual bar crawl is for you. This fun and festive event takes place throughout the city on St. Patrick's Day and is a great way to explore the various pubs and bars the city has to offer.

Participants of the bar crawl will be able to sample some of the best beer, wine and spirits from all around the city.

Whether you are looking to start your day off with an early morning pint or stay out late for a wild night, the bar crawl is sure to provide plenty of options for you to choose from. It also provides the perfect opportunity to make some new friends and connections along the way, so don your green Gladrags and get ready to join the fun.

Peddler's Village celebrates the Green

For a family-friendly way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, take a trip to Peddler's Village for their annual celebration. From March 14-17th, the entire village will be filled with activities for everyone to enjoy. There will be fun Irish music and craft activities for the young ones, plus face painting and games. A special parade will feature traditional Irish dancers, festive floats and live music in the afternoon.

Adults can also explore all the boutique shops throughout the village and, of course, everyone can wear their finest green apparel and take lots of photos.

For those looking to quench their thirst while they party, sip on one (or more) of the specially crafted beers that are brewed just for St Patrick’s Day. No matter your age or interest, Peddler's Village is sure to be a day to remember. Plus, you get bonus points if you find the real leprechaun hiding somewhere around town.

A 5K Race To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Conshohocken

If you're searching for a way to work off all the delicious Irish food you'll be eating this St. Patrick's Day, why not join the Conshohocken St. Paddy's Day 5K Classic? This festive event takes place in beautiful Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and is sure to bring lots of green-clad runners.

Whether you're an experienced runner or want to get out and have some fun, this run is the perfect way to celebrate St. Paddy in a healthy way. The course takes you through scenic neighborhoods and offers a challenging terrain that makes the run even more enjoyable. There will also be many refreshments and entertainment along the route to keep participants motivated and entertained throughout the race.

Get your running shoes laced and head along to Conshohocken.

The unWINEd Weekend of St. Paddy's

St. Patrick's Day isn't just about a parade and bar crawls - it's also about relaxing and enjoying some of Philadelphia's excellent wineries. Every March, you can join in the celebration at the unWINEd Weekend at the Chaddsford Winery .

At unWINEd, there’s live music, complimentary food and wine tastings, wine slushies, giveaways and more. Not only that, but you can also buy bottles of your favorite wines to take home with you.

So if you're looking for something different to do, make sure to check out the unWINEd Weekend at the Chaddsford Winery. It's a great way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with friends while sampling some of Philadelphia's finest wines.

Get A Taste Of Irish Culture During Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

If you want to explore more of Philadelphia's Irish culture, there are several places to check out. The Irish Pub of Philadelphia offers a variety of delicious pub grub and drinks, as well as live Irish music and Irish dancing. Another popular spot is the Irish American Society of Philadelphia, which hosts a variety of activities and events throughout the year.

Other great places to explore Irish culture include the Free Library of Philadelphia's Irish Culture Collection, which contains books about Ireland's past and present; the National Liberty Museum , which has an exhibit dedicated to Irish immigrants and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which hosts a variety of Irish art exhibitions.

For a truly immersive experience, check out the Philadelphia Ceilidh Group. It meets every Sunday to teach and practice traditional Irish ceilidh dances. They also host monthly workshops, performances and other special events.

No matter what you do to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia, go ahead and embrace your inner leprechaun.