St. Patrick's Day has long been a day for celebration in America. The holiday, which honors Irish heritage, has been observed by many in the U.S. since the 1700s. This is an exciting and fun day for people of all ages in Houston.

Every year, the city dons its Celtic flare with parades, festivals, concerts and other festivities. If you're looking for the best ways to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Houston , you've come to the right place. From pub crawls and concerts to Irish-themed events and activities, here’s the low down to celebrating and scheduling the ultimate St Paddy’s bash in Houston.

Go to a local pub to get the most out of the holiday

Houston is famed for its many traditional Irish pubs. From O'Neill's Pub & Grill and Paddy's Pub to more modern spots like Little J's Bar & Grill and McElroy's Pub , there are plenty of great places to celebrate.

Whether you want to enjoy a classic pint of Guinness or try something new and creative, these local pubs are the perfect place to get your party started. Plus, many offer live music and Irish-inspired dishes that will make you feel like you’re right back in Ireland. So grab some close friends and get ready to toast to a good time. Sláinte.

Attend a parade while you are in Houston

The Houston St. Patrick’s Parade is an event held annually in Downtown. It features bagpipes, marching bands, floats and traditional Irish music. The parade takes place on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day and typically lasts around two hours. It’s great to show your Irish spirit and get into the holiday mood.

The Houston St. Patrick’s Day Festival takes place around the parade and features an outdoor beer garden, live music and food vendors.

The Westheimer Block Party is another popular event celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Houston. Hosted by local bars in the Montrose area, it features live music, plenty of beer and an evening parade with dancers, floats and more

No matter what option you choose, attending a parade will surely be a fun and festive way to celebrate. So grab your best green outfit and jig the night away.

Make your own green beer

No St. Patrick’s Day celebration is complete without a pint of green beer. While buying the pre-made stuff is often easier, why not make your own? It’s a fun activity and a great way to get creative with your celebration.

To make your own green beer, you’ll only need a few items:

Your favorite beer (try experimenting with different types to find the perfect flavor)

Food coloring

A large bowl

An empty beer bottle (if you’d like to transfer your beer into the bottle)

Start by pouring the beer into the large bowl. Try pouring it over the side to preserve as much of the fix as you can. Add three to four drops of food coloring and mix until the desired color is achieved. Once you’re happy with the color, either drink from the bowl or bottle it to share with your friends. Be sure to take lots of photos of your creation.

Make your way to an Irish restaurant

Nothing says party like some great food, so why not head to a local Irish restaurant? In Houston, there are plenty to choose from. Traditional pubs will be serving up classic dishes like corned beef and cabbage to cozy eateries with contemporary Irish fushion menus, there’s something for everyone.

Some great traditional Irish dishes include colcannon, Dublin coddle, bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie. Or try something new like a potato-crusted fish fillet or slow-cooked beef stew. And don’t forget to wash it all down with some Guinness or a dram or two of whiskey.

St Paddy’s Day will see places fill up quickly - especially if they have live music or other special entertainment on the day. So don’t forget to book ahead.

Have a memorable picnic in the park

St. Patrick's Day is a day of debauchery. Green beer, green beer, and more green beer. Not only is it a day of revelry, but it's also a day of "tradition" or so we've been told. Houston has a great mix of Irish pubs to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. But if you're not into the whole green beer thing or you don't have time to go to a pub, you can still have a great St. Patrick's Day. All you have to do is head out to the park with your friends and family and have a picnic. You can even have a picnic in the park with green food.

If you want to experience something a little different, head to the Galleria. The shopping center hosts a St. Patrick's Day celebration filled with live music, performances and a parade.

Throw a St. Patrick's Day party at your place

There are multiple ways to enjoy green beer, corned beef and all the other St. Patrick's Day traditions. But if you're searching for a new way to celebrate, we've got the perfect solution. Throw a house party!

We're not just talking about a quick potluck here. We mean a real, full-blown party with all the trimmings like music, drinks and shamrocks. It's the best way to enjoy all the perks of the holiday without having to wait in line, or drive anywhere. Plus it's a great way to meet new people.

The best part? Hosting a St. Patrick’s Day house party is easy and inexpensive. And, you probably have everything you need to throw a killer party right at your fingertips.