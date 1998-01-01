Simple scheduling built for events and webinars
Used by organizers and hosts at top institutions and companies worldwide
Simple sign-ups for any event
Let attendees register for webinars, workshops, or training sessions with built-in Sign-up Sheets.
One link, all the details
Share your event booking page so participants can see all available sessions, pick their slot, and get the join link instantly.
No last-minute chaos
Reminders and updates go out automatically, keeping your attendees informed and on time.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Built for every event you run
Let attendees pick their session
Create a Sign-up Sheet so people choose the workshop, panel, or webinar slot that works for them.
Plan speaker prep calls
Use a Booking Page to coordinate rehearsal times with presenters before the big day.
Tailor the experience
Offer different session types in one Sign-up Sheet so attendees can customize their event experience. Add pre-registration questions to gather details before they sign up.
Simplify global participation
Doodle shows times in each person’s local time zone so nobody joins at the wrong hour.
Send polished, prep-ready invites
Add your logo, colors, and custom branding to every invite so your event feels professional from the first click.
Coordinate your event team
Use a Group Poll to schedule planning calls with organizers, sponsors, and support staff quickly.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Each Doodle poll saves me an hour. That’s huge when planning 20 events a month.
I set up a 30-person orientation meeting in under 10 minutes.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I collect attendee details when they register?
Yes. Add custom questions to your Sign-up Sheet to gather names, preferences, or dietary needs before the event.
Can I manage speaker and staff schedules in Doodle?
Yes, coordinate using Booking Pages for 1:1 calls or Group Polls for group planning meetings.
What if my event has attendees in different time zones?
Doodle automatically displays availability in their local time to prevent confusion.
How can I offer both in-person and virtual options?
List both in the same Sign-up Sheet so attendees can choose what works best for them.
How is a Sign-up Sheet different from a Booking Page?
Sign-up Sheets list multiple sessions or events; Booking Pages show your personal availability for booking.