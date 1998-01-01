Create a Doodle

Simple scheduling built for events and webinars

Schedule webinars, workshops, and more with easy sign-ups and clear options.

Create a Doodle
A group poll with a list view of availabilities for a user research workshop

Used by organizers and hosts at top institutions and companies worldwide

A group of logos including Booking Holdings, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Salesforce, MasterClass, Deloitte Consulting
A group of logos including Booking Holdings, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Salesforce, MasterClass, Deloitte Consulting
Simple sign-ups for any event

Let attendees register for webinars, workshops, or training sessions with built-in Sign-up Sheets.

One link, all the details

Share your event booking page so participants can see all available sessions, pick their slot, and get the join link instantly.

No last-minute chaos

Reminders and updates go out automatically, keeping your attendees informed and on time.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Built for every event you run

Let attendees pick their session

Create a Sign-up Sheet so people choose the workshop, panel, or webinar slot that works for them.

Plan speaker prep calls

Use a Booking Page to coordinate rehearsal times with presenters before the big day.

Tailor the experience

Offer different session types in one Sign-up Sheet so attendees can customize their event experience. Add pre-registration questions to gather details before they sign up.

Simplify global participation

Doodle shows times in each person’s local time zone so nobody joins at the wrong hour.

Send polished, prep-ready invites

Add your logo, colors, and custom branding to every invite so your event feels professional from the first click.

Coordinate your event team

Use a Group Poll to schedule planning calls with organizers, sponsors, and support staff quickly.

Let attendees pick their session

Create a Sign-up Sheet so people choose the workshop, panel, or webinar slot that works for them.

Plan speaker prep calls

Use a Booking Page to coordinate rehearsal times with presenters before the big day.

Tailor the experience

Offer different session types in one Sign-up Sheet so attendees can customize their event experience. Add pre-registration questions to gather details before they sign up.

Simplify global participation

Doodle shows times in each person’s local time zone so nobody joins at the wrong hour.

Send polished, prep-ready invites

Add your logo, colors, and custom branding to every invite so your event feels professional from the first click.

Coordinate your event team

Use a Group Poll to schedule planning calls with organizers, sponsors, and support staff quickly.

Create a Doodle

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Each Doodle poll saves me an hour. That’s huge when planning 20 events a month.

Internal

MD

Michael D.

Owner and Leadership Coach

I set up a 30-person orientation meeting in under 10 minutes.

University of Redlands

AB

Alfredo B.

Dean of Student Affairs

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I collect attendee details when they register?

Yes. Add custom questions to your Sign-up Sheet to gather names, preferences, or dietary needs before the event.

Can I manage speaker and staff schedules in Doodle?

Yes, coordinate using Booking Pages for 1:1 calls or Group Polls for group planning meetings.

What if my event has attendees in different time zones?

Doodle automatically displays availability in their local time to prevent confusion.

How can I offer both in-person and virtual options?

List both in the same Sign-up Sheet so attendees can choose what works best for them.

How is a Sign-up Sheet different from a Booking Page?

Sign-up Sheets list multiple sessions or events; Booking Pages show your personal availability for booking.

Didn’t find the answer?

Spend more time on your event experience, not your schedule

Let people book their sessions in seconds and keep your focus on making the event a success.

No credit card required.