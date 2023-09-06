Swiss media group Tamedia has increased its share in Doodle to 100 per cent and intends to keep investing in the scheduling platform.

The founders Michael Näf and Paul E. Sevinç as well as the Innovation Foundation of the Canton Bank of Schwyz as minority shareholders have relinquished their 51 per cent share as already agreed upon in 2011. Following the successful transfer of operational management to Michael Brecht in February 2014, Michael Näf and Paul E. Sevinç are now leaving the Supervisory Board of Doodle AG with the sale of their shares.

The scheduling platform under the direction of the new CEO Michael Brecht has invested further in internationalization over the past months. This strategy has been rewarded with a substantial increase in sales. Today, more than 20 million people use Doodle globally every month. The scheduling platform, which is available in 17 languages, plans the opening of an office in Berlin in 2015, from where 10 employees will support the platform’s international growth.

The parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

