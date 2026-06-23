16.1 Governing Law and Arbitration. This MSA and any Individual Orders are governed by Swiss law, excluding its conflict-of-law rules and excluding the UN Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods dated 11 April 1980 (CISG).

Except as set forth in Section 16.8, all disputes arising out of or in connection with this MSA and any Individual Orders shall be exclusively and finally settled under the Rules of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce by one arbitrator appointed in accordance with the said Rules. Each Party irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of such arbitration and waives any objection to such jurisdiction on the grounds of venue, forum non conveniens, or any similar grounds. No award or procedural order made in the arbitration shall be published. Seat of arbitration shall be the city of Zurich, Switzerland. Language of the proceedings shall be English.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, any claim and dispute arising out of the terms of the Business Associate Agreement entered into between the Parties shall be governed by the governing law and dispute resolution provisions in the Business Associate Agreement.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, EACH PARTY IRREVOCABLY WAIVES ANY RIGHT TO A JURY TRIAL IN ANY PROCEEDING ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS MSA OR ANY INDIVIDUAL ORDER.

16.2 Data Residency. Production data is housed in Ireland and pre-production data is housed in Germany.

16.3 Assignment. Neither Party may assign this MSA and/or any Individual Order without prior written consent of the other Party, except that either Party may assign this MSA and all Individual Orders (all must be assigned together) to an Affiliate or a successor to its business in the event of a merger or sale of assets.

16.4 Subcontracting. Doodle may engage third parties, including its Affiliates and external subcontractors, for the performance of its obligations under the MSA and/or any Individual Orders.

16.5 No Set-Off. Customer shall not be entitled to set off any claims, counterclaims, or other demands against Doodle’s claims for payment against Customer, unless Customer’s claims have been finally adjudicated by arbitration (see Section 16.1) or expressly acknowledged in writing by Doodle.

16.6 Force Majeure. Neither Party shall be liable for any failure or delay in performance under this MSA and/or any Individual Order (except for payment obligations) due to causes beyond its reasonable control, including, but not limited to: acts of God, war, terrorism, riots, embargoes, acts of civil or military authorities, fire, floods, accidents, strikes, or shortages of transportation, facilities, fuel, energy, labor, or materials (“Force Majeure”). In the event of such a delay, the time for performance shall be extended for a period equal to the time lost by reason of the delay.

16.7 Relationship of the Parties. The Parties are independent contractors. This MSA and/or any Individual Order does not create a partnership, franchise, joint venture, agency, fiduciary, or employment relationship between the Parties. Neither Party will have the power to bind the other or to incur obligations on the other’s behalf without the other Party’s prior written consent.

16.8 Injunctive Relief. Each Party acknowledges that a breach of Section 4.5 (Restrictions), Section 7 (Confidentiality), or Section 9 (Intellectual Property) would cause irreparable harm for which monetary damages would be inadequate. Accordingly, the non-breaching Party shall be entitled to seek injunctive relief in any court of competent jurisdiction without the necessity of posting a bond or proving actual damages.

16.9 Notices. Except as otherwise specified in this MSA or an Individual Order, all notices related to this MSA and any Individual Orders shall be made in text form and will be effective upon (a) personal delivery, (b) the second business day after mailing, or (c) the day of sending by email to the email address of the other Party as specified on the signature page of this MSA (or such other email address as communicated in advance in writing by a Party).

16.10 Written form. Whenever this MSA requires the written form (i.e., by using the terms “written” or “in writing”), such requirement shall be satisfied by text form signed by the declaring Party using a handwritten or electronic signature (including customary electronic signatures such as Docusign or Adobe Sign). For the avoidance of doubt, a qualified electronic signature within the meaning of the Swiss Federal Act on Electronic Signatures (ZertES) is not required.

16.11 Amendments. Any amendment or modification to this MSA or an Individual Order must be made in writing in order to be valid. This requirement applies to any agreement to waive or modify the written form requirements. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Doodle may unilaterally update or modify the following: the PUP and Documentation.

16.12 Completeness. This MSA and the Individual Orders (including the documents referenced therein) contain the entire mutual agreement between the Parties concerning their subject matter and supersede and replace any and all prior or contemporaneous agreements, negotiations, discussions, understandings, representations, and communications between the Parties, whether oral or written, in this respect relating thereto. Each Party acknowledges that it has not relied on any representation, warranty, or statement of the other Party not expressly set forth herein.

16.13 Waiver and Severability. No failure or delay by either Party in exercising any right under this MSA or any Individual Order will constitute a waiver of that right. If any provision of this MSA or any Individual Order should be or become invalid, ineffective or unenforceable for any reason whatsoever, the validity of the remaining provisions shall not be affected. The invalid or ineffective provision(s) shall be replaced by another provision (or provisions) that is(are) valid as to its(their) form and contents and that comes(come) as close as possible to the purpose and intentions of the invalid or ineffective provision(s).