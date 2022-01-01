How to Integrate Slack with Google Calendar

In modern office culture, where every minute counts, we all want to work smarter, not harder.

That’s why having a seamless connection between your communication and calendar is paramount.

Slack, the team communication platform, and Google Calendar , one of the world’s favorite online calendars, when paired together, can transform your workflow into a well-oiled machine.

Step 1: Equipping Slack with Google Calendar

On Slack, head over to the App Directory.

Find the Google Calendar app and click on "Add to Slack."

Pop back over to Google Calendar (if you need to) and allow the app to access your Google Calendar account.

This will enable Slack to seamlessly sync with your calendar.

If you work in a larger organization, you might need your IT team to enable the connection.

Step 2: Utilizing the Unified Power

Reminders and Alerts:

Never miss an important meeting again.

Slack will deliver reminders and alerts directly to your workspace.

Status Updates:

Keep your team informed about your availability by syncing your Slack status with your Google Calendar events.

Step 3: Enhancing Productivity with Doodle

Scheduling Conflict-Free Meetings:

Eliminate scheduling conflicts by creating a Doodle Booking Page and linking it to Google Calendar.

This will let people book time with you without double-booking and send you notifications of the event in Slack.

Personalized Meeting Times:

Add your Booking Page link to your Slack profile.

This allows your team members to select their preferred meeting times, ensuring everyone's availability is considered.

Real-time Results:

With Group Polls, get immediate feedback on proposed meeting times.

With Google Calendar and Slack connected, this will block out your team’s calendar when a time is confirmed and remind them of the meeting when it’s about to start.