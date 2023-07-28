Creating your unique freelance identity

As a freelancer, establishing a unique personal brand is crucial to your success.

A strong freelance identity not only sets you apart from the competition but also communicates your unique value proposition to potential clients. As humans, we’re naturally drawn to things that we find interesting - so a brand that doesn’t look the same as the others, is well polished and gives the confidence of professionalism is key.

Let’s dive into the things that can help you nail a strong freelance brand.

Establish your visual identity

First impressions matter. It’s reported that we make up our minds about something within the first five seconds of seeing it. So if your brand isn’t there - you’re potentially losing out on potentially hundreds of clients.

Consider your color palette, typography and overall design aesthetic. Are they consistent with your personal brand? If not, it may be time to revisit your brand identity and make some updates. Incorporate your visual elements across all of your platforms, from social media and scheduling tools to your website. Reinforce your personal brand.

As a freelancer, who you are is the core of your brand. Unlike when you work for a large company, your career history, life experiences and personality are far more on show. Be sure to reflect that in your business. People buy people, not products.

Finding your niche

It’s essential to have a well-defined niche as a freelancer. You’ll find lots of people can do the basics, so what is your USP?

Identify your unique skills and strengths and tailor your services to meet the needs of your ideal client. Research your niche thoroughly to stay up-to-date on market trends and anticipate the needs of your target audience.

Having the ability to handle the general stuff is great, but focusing on something specific also allows you to hone your skills and become an expert in your field.

Be sure to communicate

Your brand is more than what you look like. It’s how you deal with people.

Getting the look is important but make sure you carry those visuals into how you speak to people. Reply to messages promptly, stay professional and always maintain politeness - even when the client you have is difficult.

Also, make sure you carry your visual identity into other tools you may use.

Avoid multitasking

Consistency is key when it comes to establishing a strong freelance brand.

Develop a brand voice that reflects your personality and values and apply that voice across all of your platforms, from your website copy to your social media posts.

Clear and consistent communication is essential to building trust with your clients and positioning yourself as a reliable expert in your field. Avoid multitasking and spreading yourself too thin - instead, focus on maintaining a clear and consistent brand message.

Look for ways to make things easier for yourself too. Automate scheduling and other processes to let you dedicate more time to customers and refining your brand tone.

In summary, developing a strong freelance identity is a crucial component of achieving success in your career.

By establishing a compelling value proposition, a consistent visual identity and a well-defined niche, you can set yourself apart from the competition and communicate your unique value to potential clients.

So take the time to develop your personal brand - it just might be the key to unlocking your freelance success.