Celebrating a Southern Christmas in Atlanta

As the holiday season approaches, Atlanta transforms into a winter wonderland, offering a variety of festive activities and events for locals and visitors alike.

Known for its rich history, vibrant culture and Southern hospitality, Atlanta becomes a magical destination during Christmas.

Whether you're a fan of traditional holiday celebrations or seeking unique experiences, the city has something for everyone.

Experience the Magic of Christmas Lights

One of the highlights of spending Christmas in Atlanta is the dazzling array of lights that adorn the city's streets, parks and landmarks.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden's Garden Lights, Holiday Nights event is a must-visit, where over one million lights create enchanting displays.

Take a stroll through the Festival of Lights at the Stone Mountain Christmas to witness a breathtaking light show projected on the mountain's surface.

Immerse Yourself in Holiday Traditions

Embrace Atlanta's rich history and traditions by visiting Historic Oakland Cemetery for the annual Victorian Holiday event.

Discover beautifully decorated mausoleums, hear tales of the past and enjoy a festive atmosphere.

Another cherished tradition is the A Christmas Carol performance at the Alliance Theatre, which brings Charles Dickens' classic tale to life on stage.

Explore Holiday Markets

For unique holiday shopping, explore Atlanta's festive markets. The Ponce City Market hosts a seasonal market where local artisans showcase their crafts and products.

Enjoy handcrafted gifts, gourmet treats and a lively atmosphere. Additionally, the Christkindl Market at Centennial Olympic Park offers a taste of European holiday traditions with German-inspired food, drinks and handmade crafts.

Celebrate with Family-Friendly Activities

Families with children will find an abundance of activities to create lasting memories.

Pay a visit to Piedmont Park for the Atlanta Botanical Garden's Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon a Time exhibit, featuring whimsical sculptures.

The Children's Christmas Parade, a beloved annual event, features colorful floats, marching bands and appearances by beloved characters.

Enjoy a Southern Christmas Feast

Indulge in a delicious Southern Christmas feast at one of Atlanta's many renowned restaurants.

Many eateries offer special holiday menus featuring classic comfort foods and festive treats.

Savor mouthwatering dishes, warm hospitality and the joy of sharing a meal with loved ones.

Experience a Warm Southern Welcome

While Atlanta's climate during December is cooler, the city's warm Southern welcome will make you feel right at home.

The hospitality of the locals and the festive atmosphere create a heartwarming experience that embodies the spirit of the holiday season.

Celebrating Christmas in Atlanta is an unforgettable experience that combines tradition, culture and holiday spirit.

From enchanting light displays and historic celebrations to unique markets and family-friendly activities, the city offers a wide range of festive options.

Whether you're a resident or a visitor, Atlanta's warm hospitality and rich holiday traditions will leave you with cherished memories for years to come.

