Celebrating a Magical Christmas in New York City

Christmas in New York City is a truly enchanting experience that captures the spirit of the holiday season like no other place in the world.

The Big Apple transforms into a winter wonderland, adorned with dazzling lights, festive decorations and a sense of joy that fills the air. From iconic attractions to hidden gems, there's something for everyone to enjoy during the holiday season in this vibrant city.

Let’s explore what you can do.

Meet in minutes Find time for family, friends and colleagues quickly and easily

Why New York City is Worth Visiting at Christmas

New York City during Christmas is a sight to behold.

The city's renowned landmarks, such as Times Square, Central Park and Rockefeller Center, undergo a festive makeover, illuminating the city with a radiant glow.

The famous Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, adorned with thousands of lights and ornaments, is a symbol of the holiday season that draws visitors from around the globe.

The Magic of Christmas in the Big Apple

There's an array of activities and events that make celebrating Christmas in New York City an unforgettable experience.

Ice skating in Central Park or at the iconic rink in Rockefeller Center is a quintessential winter activity. As the snowflakes fall gently around you, you'll feel transported into a scene from a holiday movie.

Discovering the Hidden Gems

While the popular attractions are a must-visit, there are also hidden gems that offer a unique Christmas experience.

The Dyker Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn is known for its extravagant Christmas light displays that transform the houses into a mesmerizing holiday spectacle. Strolling through this neighborhood feels like stepping into a magical fairyland.

Immerse Yourself in Tradition

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular is another tradition that has been enchanting audiences for decades.

The Rockettes' high-energy dance routines, along with beloved characters like the Nutcracker and Santa Claus, bring the Christmas magic to life on stage.

Embracing the Holiday Spirit

New York City's diverse neighborhoods offer a variety of holiday markets where you can shop for unique gifts and crafts while sipping on hot cocoa or mulled wine.

The Union Square Holiday Market and Bryant Park Winter Village are two popular markets that showcase local artisans and culinary delights.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Why New York City is a Christmas Icon

The charm of New York City during Christmas lies not only in its grand attractions and events but also in the small moments that create lasting memories.

From horse-drawn carriage rides through snowy streets to cozy cafes serving seasonal treats, every corner of the city exudes warmth and holiday cheer.

Christmas in New York City is a magical experience that encapsulates the festive spirit and brings people together in celebration. With Doodle , you can find a time to get people together in minutes.

The city's iconic landmarks, hidden gems and timeless traditions make it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking to create unforgettable memories during the holiday season.

Whether you're ice skating under the twinkling lights or admiring the elaborate decorations, the Christmas spirit in New York City is truly unparalleled.

With its captivating charm and vibrant atmosphere, a New York City Christmas promises to be a cherished memory that you'll carry with you long after the holiday season has passed.