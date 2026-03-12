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This Business Associate Agreement (the "Agreement") is entered into as of [Date], by and between [Covered Entity Name], a [State of Incorporation/Organization, including country] entity, with its principal place of business at [Covered Entity Address, including country] ("Covered Entity"), and Doodle AG, a Swiss based entity, with its principal place of business at Werdstrasse 21, 8004 Zurich, Switzerland ("Business Associate"). Covered Entity and Business Associate are each a “Party” and together the “Parties”.

This Agreement is incorporated into the Master Services Agreement and the Individual Orders entered into by the Covered Entity and the Business Associate.

Recitals

A. Covered Entity is a "covered entity" or “business associate” of a covered entity as each is defined under the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 ("HIPAA") and its implementing regulations, including the HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules (co122llectively, "HIPAA Rules").

B. Business Associate provides certain services to Covered Entity under Individual Orders under a Master Services Agreement that may, from time to time, involve the creation, receipt, maintenance, or transmission of Protected Health Information ("PHI") on behalf of Covered Entity.

C. The Parties intend to comply with the HIPAA Rules, including the requirements for a business associate contract as set forth in 45 C.F.R. § 164.314(a) and § 164.504(e).