What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a phenomenon that marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. It’s a day filled with excitement, deals and long-standing traditions.

Today, we’ll delve into the essence of Black Friday, its history, the reasons behind its name and how you can make the most of this shopping extravaganza. Plus, we'll explore how Doodle can help you plan and organize your Black Friday events.

Origin and significance

Black Friday originated in the United States in the early 20th century and has since gained tremendous popularity around the world.

The term "Black Friday" was first used to describe the financial crisis of 1869 but was later associated with the shopping frenzy that occurred after Thanksgiving. It symbolizes the day when retailers transition from operating at a loss (in the red) to turning a profit (in the black).

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is traditionally observed on the day after Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States.

However, in recent years, the shopping extravaganza has expanded beyond a single day. Many retailers now offer early bird deals and extend their sales throughout the entire weekend, known as the Black Friday weekend.

Shopping madness and deals galore

Black Friday is renowned for its incredible offers and discounts. From electronics to clothing, home appliances to toys, retailers roll out irresistible savings to entice shoppers.

It's the perfect time to snag that coveted item on your wishlist or kickstart your holiday shopping while saving a bundle.

Tips for a successful Black Friday

It’s probably the time of the year when you’re going to make the most savings, so making the most of your Black Friday is important. Here are some handy tips:

Plan ahead: Research and create a shopping list to prioritize your purchases.

Set a budget: Determine how much you can spend and stick to it.

Compare prices: Check multiple stores and online platforms to find the best deals.

Be early or go online: Arriving early at physical stores or shopping online can help you secure limited-quantity items.

Stay organized: Use Doodle to schedule your shopping trips with friends or family and ensure a smooth shopping experience.

Doodle: Your Black Friday companion

With Doodle's versatile scheduling features, you can effortlessly plan your Black Friday escapades.

Use Group Polls to coordinate with friends or family and decide on the best shopping destinations or organize joint shopping trips. Whether you're exploring physical stores or prefer online shopping, Doodle keeps you organized and maximizes your Black Friday success.

Black Friday is not just about the discounts and shopping madness; it's an experience that brings people together. It's an opportunity to bond with friends and family as you hunt for the best deals or indulge in a post-shopping meal.

Soak in the excitement, enjoy the festive atmosphere and create lasting memories.