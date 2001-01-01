Create a Doodle

Scheduling for trainers who run live sessions

Let clients book courses, workshops, and 1:1 coaching with smart scheduling that respects your calendar, prevents double bookings, and protects prep time.

a booking page for a first consultation, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by training teams at leading organizations

A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
Save hours on admin with smarter scheduling

Let clients pick training slots that match your calendar using your Booking Page. Spend less time managing logistics and more time preparing and delivering impactful sessions.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for a first consultation at August 20, 11:30am
Coordinate cohorts and training formats effortlessly

Use Group Polls, Sign-up Sheets, and automated reminders to keep attendees aligned across time zones. Manage cohorts, hybrid sessions, and recurring classes without scheduling conflicts.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a consultation session
Deliver a polished, professional experience

Branded Booking Pages, integrated Stripe payments, and automated confirmations ensure sessions start on time, clients arrive prepared, and your training runs smoothly.

A graphic showing a sequence of three popup notifications. The first one on the top shows an email notification to book time with Sandra, followed by a confirmation of the booked coaching session, the booking page link being shown in LinkedIn.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for every training format

Keep your schedule conflict-free

Sync Google, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle hides conflicts and shows true availability for classes, coaching, and prep time.

Let clients book instantly

Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients book sessions instantly, receive calendar invites, and pay via Stripe when required.

Deliver a professional attendee experience

Customize your Booking Pages with your logo, colors, and session descriptions so participants know exactly what to expect.

Protect participant and client data

Private calendar sync, participant visibility controls, and enterprise-grade data protections safeguard sensitive information for corporate training.

Find the best time for group sessions

Use Group Polls to schedule large trainings or cross-company cohorts. Invite up to 1,000 participants and confirm the best time for everyone.

Manage workshops and certifications easily

Use Sign-up Sheets to create workshops with seat limits and automated reminders — ideal for recurring classes, programs, or certifications.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

Doodle cut my admin in half. Weekly workshops for 30 are now painless to schedule.

Marta T.

Corporate Trainer

Clients book coaching instantly and pre-pay via Stripe. No-shows dropped and revenue rose.

Alex R.

Independent Trainer

Group Polls saved hours coordinating cross-timezone cohorts—attendance and engagement increased.

Jenna L.

Workshop Facilitator

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for trainers

Guides and templates to make training scheduling easier, reduce no-shows, and grow your programs with less admin.

How to schedule cohort training without the back-and-forth

5 Booking Page templates for paid coaching sessions

Reduce no-shows: reminders and payment strategies for trainers

Frequently Asked Questions

Can attendees choose sessions by skill level?

Yes. Use Sign-up Sheets to list sessions, set seat limits, and let participants pick the right level for their needs.

Which calendars can I sync?

Sync Google, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple calendar. Doodle hides conflicts so your training availability is always accurate.

Can I collect payment and pre-course details?

Yes. Use Stripe with your Booking Page or 1:1 to collect fees and add custom questions so attendees arrive prepared.

Is client information private?

Yes. Doodle uses secure, encrypted calendar connections and only shows your availability. Participant details can be hidden on any plan, and advanced privacy settings are available with Doodle Pro and Enterprise.

Can I limit bookings or set deadlines?

Yes. Set booking windows, deadlines, session seat limits, and automated reminders to control schedules and reduce last-minute changes.

Start scheduling training that works for you

Free plan available. Upgrade to Pro from $6.95/month for custom branding, payments, unlimited sign-ups, and reminders.

