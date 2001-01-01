Scheduling for trainers who run live sessions
Save hours on admin with smarter scheduling
Let clients pick training slots that match your calendar using your Booking Page. Spend less time managing logistics and more time preparing and delivering impactful sessions.
Coordinate cohorts and training formats effortlessly
Use Group Polls, Sign-up Sheets, and automated reminders to keep attendees aligned across time zones. Manage cohorts, hybrid sessions, and recurring classes without scheduling conflicts.
Deliver a polished, professional experience
Branded Booking Pages, integrated Stripe payments, and automated confirmations ensure sessions start on time, clients arrive prepared, and your training runs smoothly.
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Keep your schedule conflict-free
Sync Google, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle hides conflicts and shows true availability for classes, coaching, and prep time.
Let clients book instantly
Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients book sessions instantly, receive calendar invites, and pay via Stripe when required.
Deliver a professional attendee experience
Customize your Booking Pages with your logo, colors, and session descriptions so participants know exactly what to expect.
Protect participant and client data
Private calendar sync, participant visibility controls, and enterprise-grade data protections safeguard sensitive information for corporate training.
Find the best time for group sessions
Use Group Polls to schedule large trainings or cross-company cohorts. Invite up to 1,000 participants and confirm the best time for everyone.
Manage workshops and certifications easily
Use Sign-up Sheets to create workshops with seat limits and automated reminders — ideal for recurring classes, programs, or certifications.
Doodle cut my admin in half. Weekly workshops for 30 are now painless to schedule.
Clients book coaching instantly and pre-pay via Stripe. No-shows dropped and revenue rose.
Group Polls saved hours coordinating cross-timezone cohorts—attendance and engagement increased.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can attendees choose sessions by skill level?
Yes. Use Sign-up Sheets to list sessions, set seat limits, and let participants pick the right level for their needs.
Which calendars can I sync?
Sync Google, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple calendar. Doodle hides conflicts so your training availability is always accurate.
Can I collect payment and pre-course details?
Yes. Use Stripe with your Booking Page or 1:1 to collect fees and add custom questions so attendees arrive prepared.
Is client information private?
Yes. Doodle uses secure, encrypted calendar connections and only shows your availability. Participant details can be hidden on any plan, and advanced privacy settings are available with Doodle Pro and Enterprise.
Can I limit bookings or set deadlines?
Yes. Set booking windows, deadlines, session seat limits, and automated reminders to control schedules and reduce last-minute changes.