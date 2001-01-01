Create a Doodle

Scheduling for lawyers: faster client meetings

Stop email back-and-forth. Connect your calendar and let clients book consultations, avoid double-booking, collect payments, and protect billable hours.

Create a Doodle
a booking page for a first consultation, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by law firms and client-focused professionals

A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
Protect billable hours, reduce admin

Eliminate endless scheduling emails. Share a Booking Page synced with your calendar so clients only see available times — saving you hours and keeping your focus on case work, not coordination.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for a first consultation at August 20, 11:30am
Simplify complex meetings

Coordinate depositions, strategy sessions, and multi-party calls with Group Polls that find the best time for everyone. Keep cases moving smoothly without scheduling back-and-forth.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a consultation session
Professional, reliable client experience

Branded Booking Pages, automatic reminders, and Stripe payments ensure clients show up prepared and on time. You stay organized, your calendar stays accurate, and every meeting runs smoothly.

A graphic showing a sequence of three popup notifications. The first one on the top shows an email notification to book time with Sandra, followed by a confirmation of the booked coaching session, the booking page link being shown in LinkedIn.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for every lawyer meeting and scheduling need

Sync your calendar automatically

Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar to block conflicts, sync bookings instantly, and prevent double-booking across hearings and client meetings.

Let clients book in real time

Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients and referrals schedule consultations instantly based on your real availability—with automatic confirmations.

Show your firm’s brand

Add your firm’s logo, colors, and meeting descriptions to your Booking Page. Include intake details or retainer notes to reinforce your professional image.

Protect client confidentiality

Enterprise-level security, privacy controls, and restricted calendar access support attorney–client confidentiality and firm security policies.

Find the best time for complex meetings

Use Group Polls to coordinate depositions, multi-firm strategy sessions, or CLE events. Invite participants and let Doodle find the optimal time for everyone.

Run client sessions with ease

Use Sign-up Sheets to organize client workshops, limited pro bono consultations, or intake sessions. Set capacity limits and manage attendees effortlessly.

Sync your calendar automatically

Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar to block conflicts, sync bookings instantly, and prevent double-booking across hearings and client meetings.

Let clients book in real time

Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients and referrals schedule consultations instantly based on your real availability—with automatic confirmations.

Show your firm’s brand

Add your firm’s logo, colors, and meeting descriptions to your Booking Page. Include intake details or retainer notes to reinforce your professional image.

Protect client confidentiality

Enterprise-level security, privacy controls, and restricted calendar access support attorney–client confidentiality and firm security policies.

Find the best time for complex meetings

Use Group Polls to coordinate depositions, multi-firm strategy sessions, or CLE events. Invite participants and let Doodle find the optimal time for everyone.

Run client sessions with ease

Use Sign-up Sheets to organize client workshops, limited pro bono consultations, or intake sessions. Set capacity limits and manage attendees effortlessly.

Create a Doodle

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Doodle saved me hours each week. Clients book directly and my calendar never conflicts.

SM

Sarah M.

Litigation Partner

Automated reminders cut no-shows and helped us collect consult fees via Stripe.

AR

Alex R.

Solo Practitioner

Group Polls made scheduling depositions painless across firms.

PK

Priya K.

Associate

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for lawyers

Articles, templates, and how-tos to help you schedule client meetings, run intake, and protect billable time with Doodle.

legal scales on the desk with a lawyer writing in the background.

How lawyers can stop email scheduling

Lawyer reviewing documents at desk

5 intake questions to add to your Booking Page

Lawyer shaking hands with a couple

Reduce no-shows: reminders and payments for lawyers

Frequently Asked Questions

Can clients book time online?

Yes. Share your Booking Page, connect your calendar, and clients can schedule consultations based on your real availability.

Will Doodle sync with my firm calendar and video tools?

Yes. Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple calendars and add Zoom, Teams, or Google Meet links automatically.

Can I schedule multi-party meetings like depositions?

Use Group Polls to propose times to multiple parties and find the best slot without endless email threads.

Is client information secure?

Yes. Doodle offers enterprise-level security, privacy controls, and limited calendar access so only you see detailed appointments.

Can I collect payments or intake details?

Yes. Use Stripe to collect fees, add custom questions to capture client info, and set booking deadlines or capacity limits.

Focus on cases, not scheduling

From $6.95/month — automated scheduling, payments, branding, and advanced reminders for lawyers.