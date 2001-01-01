Scheduling for lawyers: faster client meetings
Protect billable hours, reduce admin
Eliminate endless scheduling emails. Share a Booking Page synced with your calendar so clients only see available times — saving you hours and keeping your focus on case work, not coordination.
Simplify complex meetings
Coordinate depositions, strategy sessions, and multi-party calls with Group Polls that find the best time for everyone. Keep cases moving smoothly without scheduling back-and-forth.
Professional, reliable client experience
Branded Booking Pages, automatic reminders, and Stripe payments ensure clients show up prepared and on time. You stay organized, your calendar stays accurate, and every meeting runs smoothly.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Made for every lawyer meeting and scheduling need
Sync your calendar automatically
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar to block conflicts, sync bookings instantly, and prevent double-booking across hearings and client meetings.
Let clients book in real time
Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients and referrals schedule consultations instantly based on your real availability—with automatic confirmations.
Show your firm’s brand
Add your firm’s logo, colors, and meeting descriptions to your Booking Page. Include intake details or retainer notes to reinforce your professional image.
Protect client confidentiality
Enterprise-level security, privacy controls, and restricted calendar access support attorney–client confidentiality and firm security policies.
Find the best time for complex meetings
Use Group Polls to coordinate depositions, multi-firm strategy sessions, or CLE events. Invite participants and let Doodle find the optimal time for everyone.
Run client sessions with ease
Use Sign-up Sheets to organize client workshops, limited pro bono consultations, or intake sessions. Set capacity limits and manage attendees effortlessly.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can clients book time online?
Yes. Share your Booking Page, connect your calendar, and clients can schedule consultations based on your real availability.
Will Doodle sync with my firm calendar and video tools?
Yes. Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple calendars and add Zoom, Teams, or Google Meet links automatically.
Can I schedule multi-party meetings like depositions?
Use Group Polls to propose times to multiple parties and find the best slot without endless email threads.
Is client information secure?
Yes. Doodle offers enterprise-level security, privacy controls, and limited calendar access so only you see detailed appointments.
Can I collect payments or intake details?
Yes. Use Stripe to collect fees, add custom questions to capture client info, and set booking deadlines or capacity limits.