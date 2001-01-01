Create a Doodle

Scheduling built for financial advisors

Let clients book consultations, sync with your calendar, and reduce admin so you can focus on client results, protect billable hours, and reclaim time.

a booking page for a first consultation, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by wealth managers and advisory firms

A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
More advising, less admin

Let clients self-book financial planning meetings, sync with your calendar, and pay at booking. You save hours each week and spend more time delivering advice instead of coordinating schedules.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for a first consultation at August 20, 11:30am
Simpler scheduling for complex meetings

Avoid double-booking with linked calendars and co-hosted Booking Pages. Easily schedule multi-advisor sessions across time zones so clients connect with the right expert the first time.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a consultation session
Professional, reliable client experience

Branded Booking Pages, automatic confirmations, reminders, and secure payments help reduce no-shows. Every meeting feels polished, dependable, and aligned with your brand.

A graphic showing a sequence of three popup notifications. The first one on the top shows an email notification to book time with Sandra, followed by a confirmation of the booked coaching session, the booking page link being shown in LinkedIn.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for financial advisory meetings

Sync your calendar automatically

Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle hides conflicts, shows real availability, and updates in real time to protect billable hours.

Let clients book in real time

Share your Booking Page or 1:1 links so clients instantly pick open slots. Doodle locks times, prevents double-booking, and adjusts for every time zone.

Show your brand and build trust

Customize your Booking Pages with your logo, colors, and tailored instructions for a consistent, professional client experience every time.

Keep client data private and secure

Enterprise-grade security, GDPR-compliant practices, and hidden participant details ensure privacy and peace of mind for every advisor-client meeting.

Find the best time for events

Use Group Polls to plan client workshops, seminars, or roundtables. Invite up to 1,000 participants and confirm the time that works best for everyone.

Host sessions without the admin

Create onboarding workshops, financial education seminars, or limited-seat sessions using Sign-up Sheets. Set capacities and let clients reserve their spots easily.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

Doodle cut my scheduling time in half and doubled client meetings — now I focus on advice, not emails.

SM

Sarah M.

CFP

Clients love the booking link and automatic reminders. No-shows dropped and revenue rose.

MT

Mark T.

Independent Advisor

Booking with payment secured deposits and stopped last-minute cancellations.

PS

Priya S.

Wealth Manager

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for financial advisors

Guides and tips to make client scheduling easier, improve meeting prep, and get the most from your calendar using Doodle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I collect client information before a meeting?

Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page to capture goals or key details before the meeting.

Can Doodle integrate with my calendar and video tools?

Yes. Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple calendars and add Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet links automatically.

Can I offer different services and prices?

Yes. Create Booking Pages or 1:1 slots for discovery calls, hourly advice, or retainer sessions and collect payments with Stripe.

Is client data secure?

Doodle uses enterprise-grade security, GDPR-compliant policies, and controls to hide participant details; only you can see your connected calendar.

Can I manage time zones and booking limits?

Yes. Doodle auto-adjusts time zones, lets you set booking windows, deadlines, buffers, and limits on how far ahead clients can book.

Spend more time advising, less scheduling

Start free or upgrade to Doodle Pro from $6.95/month for branded booking, payment collection, and advanced reminders.

