Scheduling built for financial advisors
Trusted by wealth managers and advisory firms
More advising, less admin
Let clients self-book financial planning meetings, sync with your calendar, and pay at booking. You save hours each week and spend more time delivering advice instead of coordinating schedules.
Simpler scheduling for complex meetings
Avoid double-booking with linked calendars and co-hosted Booking Pages. Easily schedule multi-advisor sessions across time zones so clients connect with the right expert the first time.
Professional, reliable client experience
Branded Booking Pages, automatic confirmations, reminders, and secure payments help reduce no-shows. Every meeting feels polished, dependable, and aligned with your brand.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Made for financial advisory meetings
Sync your calendar automatically
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle hides conflicts, shows real availability, and updates in real time to protect billable hours.
Let clients book in real time
Share your Booking Page or 1:1 links so clients instantly pick open slots. Doodle locks times, prevents double-booking, and adjusts for every time zone.
Show your brand and build trust
Customize your Booking Pages with your logo, colors, and tailored instructions for a consistent, professional client experience every time.
Keep client data private and secure
Enterprise-grade security, GDPR-compliant practices, and hidden participant details ensure privacy and peace of mind for every advisor-client meeting.
Find the best time for events
Use Group Polls to plan client workshops, seminars, or roundtables. Invite up to 1,000 participants and confirm the time that works best for everyone.
Host sessions without the admin
Create onboarding workshops, financial education seminars, or limited-seat sessions using Sign-up Sheets. Set capacities and let clients reserve their spots easily.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Doodle cut my scheduling time in half and doubled client meetings — now I focus on advice, not emails.
Clients love the booking link and automatic reminders. No-shows dropped and revenue rose.
Booking with payment secured deposits and stopped last-minute cancellations.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources for
financial advisors
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I collect client information before a meeting?
Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page to capture goals or key details before the meeting.
Can Doodle integrate with my calendar and video tools?
Yes. Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple calendars and add Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet links automatically.
Can I offer different services and prices?
Yes. Create Booking Pages or 1:1 slots for discovery calls, hourly advice, or retainer sessions and collect payments with Stripe.
Is client data secure?
Doodle uses enterprise-grade security, GDPR-compliant policies, and controls to hide participant details; only you can see your connected calendar.
Can I manage time zones and booking limits?
Yes. Doodle auto-adjusts time zones, lets you set booking windows, deadlines, buffers, and limits on how far ahead clients can book.